Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 4th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates Today

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained constant for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, November 8, 2021, ever since the government reduced the excise duty on fuel to bring rates down from all-time highs. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not yet raised the prices of petrol and diesel after the Centre announced a cut of excise duty on fuel prices on Diwali eve. Following the reduction, around 23 states and union territories have announced reductions in VAT rates on petrol and diesel, providing a major relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, petrol costs Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre followed by diesel which costs Rs 94.14 per litre. Petrol is available for Rs 101.40 a litre in Chennai, and diesel is sold for Rs 91.43 per litre. Similarly, fuel rates in Kolkata stayed steady at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Fuel rates in all major cities on November 8, 2021

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Centre announces cuts in fuel prices, states and UTs follow

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 as a Diwali gift to citizens further providing a major relief to those suffering from inflation and increasing fuel costs. Following this, around 23 states and UTs reduced their VAT rates in various proportions leading to a reduction in petrol and diesel prices in many cities. However, there are still other states which have not yet announced any reduction.

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum make changes in fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Image: PTI