Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 5th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates Here

The petrol and diesel price remained steady for the fifth day in a row on Thursday, July 22. Since the last price hike on July 17, the rates have remained unchanged. Due to a recent surge, the petrol prices increased by 26 paise to 34 paise on Saturday, while diesel prices increased by 15 paise to 37 paise. Rates have risen by over Rs 11 in the last two months across India. The price of petrol has increased ninefold in the month of July alone. Except for one rate drop, diesel saw a similar variation this month, jumping six times. Despite its unchanging nature, the latest revisions by state-owned oil corporations have left the national fuel rate at an all-time high.

Petrol & diesel prices

In comparison to the other three main metro cities, Delhi appears to have the best pricing. It is still a record-high for the nation's capital, with Rs 101.84 per litre of petrol price. This was a 30 paise rise above the previous price point for the city. Last week, the price of petrol in Mumbai was increased by 26 paise, bringing the price to Rs 107.83 a litre. The fuel price in Chennai and Kolkata remains at Rs 102.49 and Rs 102.08, respectively. The price was raised by 26 paise and 34 paise in each city, but has subsequently remained unchanged. The price of a litre of petrol in Bangalore is Rs 105.25.

Petrol Price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 101.84

Kolkata ₹ 102.08

Mumbai ₹ 107.83

Chennai ₹ 102.49

Gurgaon ₹ 99.18

Noida ₹ 98.93

Bangalore ₹ 105.25

Bhubaneswar ₹ 102.66

Chandigarh ₹ 97.93

Hyderabad ₹ 105.83

Jaipur ₹ 108.71

Lucknow ₹ 98.91

Patna ₹ 105.05

Trivandrum ₹ 103.58

Diesel Price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 89.87

Kolkata ₹ 93.02

Mumbai ₹ 97.45

Chennai ₹ 94.39

Gurgaon ₹ 90.21

Noida ₹ 90.26

Bangalore ₹ 95.26

Bhubaneswar ₹ 97.95

Chandigarh ₹ 89.50

Hyderabad ₹ 97.96

Jaipur ₹ 99.02

Lucknow ₹ 90.26

Patna ₹ 96.26

Trivandrum ₹ 96.24

Fuel prices in the country are mostly determined by the tax rates set by state and union governments, as this accounts for the majority of the costs that motorists must bear. The vast bulk of these levies are in the form of VAT and excise duty. The Union government increased its taxation on petrol and diesel by 88% this year, from January 1 to March 31. The total now stands at Rs 3.35 lakh crore. Last year, the excise duty on fuel was also raised, from Rs 19.98 per litre to Rs 32.9 per litre, said reports.

Picture Credit: PTI