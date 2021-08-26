Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On 26 August; Check Fuel Rates Across India

Check revised Petrol and Diesel prices today in major cities of India. The price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Petrol and diesel price

Image: PTI


Fuel prices remained unchanged across all metro cities in India on Thursday, 26 August. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand unchanged at Rs 101.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel at Rs 88.92 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 96.48 and petrol at Rs 107.52. 

The prices of petrol and diesel are revised every day at 6 am by oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The price varies in different states and cities due to the difference in the value-added taxes, local and freight charges. 

Check out fuel prices in India for Thursday, 26 August

New Delhi

· Petrol price: ₹101.49 per litre               

· Diesel price: ₹88.92 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: ₹107.52 per litre 

Diesel price: ₹96.48 per litre 

Chennai

Petrol price: ₹99.20 per litre 

Diesel price: ₹93.52 per litre 

Kolkata 

Petrol price: ₹101.82 per litre

Diesel price: ₹92.57 per litre

Bengaluru

· Petrol price: ₹104.98 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹94.34 per litre

Hyderabad

· Petrol price: ₹105.54 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹96.99 per litre

Patna

· Petrol price: ₹103.99 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹94.75 per litre

A decline in fuel price

On 18 August, after over a month, diesel prices across India say a reduction. Petrol prices, however, continued to remain unchanged for 32 days. In major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the diesel price went down by 19 to 21 paise. On 24 August, the price of petrol came down by 20 paise in Delhi and other cities saw a slight drop. 

READ | Petrol and diesel price today cheaper after 31 days, check fuel rates for Aug 18

According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on 17 July, after which no further changes have occurred. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since 4 May, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

READ | Petrol and diesel prices for August 19: Diesel gets cheaper; Check fuel rates in your city

Earlier on 16 August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut now. She informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. During the Congress-led UPA government, she added, petrol, diesel, cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates. 

READ | Petrol and Diesel Price: Diesel price drops for 3rd time, check fuel rates for Aug 20
READ | Petrol and Diesel: No Price change on August 21, Check rates in your city here
READ | Petrol And Diesel Price: Petrol drops by 20 paise in Delhi, check fuel rates for Aug 24
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND