Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On 26 August; Check Fuel Rates Across India

Fuel prices remained unchanged across all metro cities in India on Thursday, 26 August. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand unchanged at Rs 101.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel at Rs 88.92 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 96.48 and petrol at Rs 107.52.

The prices of petrol and diesel are revised every day at 6 am by oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The price varies in different states and cities due to the difference in the value-added taxes, local and freight charges.

Check out fuel prices in India for Thursday, 26 August

New Delhi

· Petrol price: ₹101.49 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹88.92 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: ₹107.52 per litre

Diesel price: ₹96.48 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: ₹99.20 per litre

Diesel price: ₹93.52 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: ₹101.82 per litre

Diesel price: ₹92.57 per litre

Bengaluru

· Petrol price: ₹104.98 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹94.34 per litre

Hyderabad

· Petrol price: ₹105.54 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹96.99 per litre

Patna

· Petrol price: ₹103.99 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹94.75 per litre

A decline in fuel price

On 18 August, after over a month, diesel prices across India say a reduction. Petrol prices, however, continued to remain unchanged for 32 days. In major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the diesel price went down by 19 to 21 paise. On 24 August, the price of petrol came down by 20 paise in Delhi and other cities saw a slight drop.

According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on 17 July, after which no further changes have occurred. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since 4 May, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Earlier on 16 August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut now. She informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. During the Congress-led UPA government, she added, petrol, diesel, cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates.