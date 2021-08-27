Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On 27 August; Check Fuel Rates Across India

Fuel prices remained unchanged across all metro cities in India on Friday, 27 August. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand unchanged at Rs 101.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel at Rs 88.92 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 96.48 and petrol at Rs 107.52.

The Petrol and diesel price are revised every day at 6 am by oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The price varies in different states and cities due to the difference in the value-added taxes, local and freight charges.

Check out Petrol and diesel price in India for Friday, 27 August

New Delhi

Petrol price: ₹101.49 per litre

Diesel price: ₹88.92 per litre



Petrol price: ₹101.49 per litre Diesel price: ₹88.92 per litre Mumbai

Petrol price: ₹107.52 per litre

Diesel price: ₹96.48 per litre



Petrol price: ₹107.52 per litre Diesel price: ₹96.48 per litre Chennai

Petrol price: ₹99.20 per litre

Diesel price: ₹93.52 per litre



Petrol price: ₹99.20 per litre Diesel price: ₹93.52 per litre Kolkata

Petrol price: ₹101.82 per litre

Diesel price: ₹92.57 per litre



Petrol price: ₹101.82 per litre Diesel price: ₹92.57 per litre Bengaluru

Petrol price: ₹104.98 per litre

Diesel price: ₹94.34 per litre



Petrol price: ₹104.98 per litre Diesel price: ₹94.34 per litre Hyderabad

Petrol price: ₹105.54 per litre

Diesel price: ₹96.99 per litre

Decline in Fuel prices in India

After over a month of rising, Diesel prices saw a decline on August 18. Petrol prices, however, continued to remain unchanged for 32 days. Major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, only saw a meagre change in the period and is currently selling fuel at the highest ever rate. On 24 August, the price of petrol came down by 20 paise in Delhi along with other cities and have remained the same for three consecutive days. According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on 17 July, after which no further changes have occurred.

Earlier on 16 August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had informed that the excise duty on fuel prices could not after the government faced criticism for the rise in fuel prices. The FM informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. During the Congress-led UPA government, she added, petrol, diesel, cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates. Earlier the opposition had caused ruckus in the Parliament over the rising fuel prices.

IMAGE: PTI