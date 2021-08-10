Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 10; Check Fuel Rates Across India

Petrol and diesel price has remained unchanged in all the major cities for the 24th day in a row. Check the fuel price of your cities on August 10.

Vidyashree S
Petrol and diesel price

Credit: PTI


Fuel prices in India remained stable for the 24th day in a row on Tuesday, August 10. According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no further changes have occurred. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since May 4, after the assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

As per the Indian Oil Corporation’s data, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 89.87. Petrol cost in Mumbai is Rs 107.83, while diesel is Rs 97.45. 

The prices of petrol and diesel are revised every day at 6 am by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The price varies in different states and cities due to the difference in the value-added taxes, local and freight charges. 

Diesel prices in India today

  • Agra- 89.96/L
  • Ahmedabad- 96.76/L
  • Allahabad- 90.30/L
  • Aurangabad- 98.69/L
  • Bangalore- 95.26/L
  • Bhopal- 98.67/L
  • Bhubaneswar- 97.95/L
  • Chandigarh- 89.50/L
  • Chennai- 94.39/L
  • Coimbatore- 94.89/L
  • Dehradun- 90.57/L
  • Delhi- 89.87/L
  • Erode- 94.97/L
  • Gurgaon- 90.47/L
  • Guwahati- 89.22/L
  • Hyderabad- 97.96/L
  • Indore- 98.76/L
  • Jaipur- 99.02/L
  • Jammu- 90.44/L
  • Jamshedpur- 94.78/L
  • Kanpur- 89.93/L
  • Kolhapur- 96.07/L
  • Kolkata- 93.02/L
  • Kozhikode- 95.02/L
  • Lucknow- 90.26/L
  • Ludhiana- 92.45/L
  • Madurai- 94.98/L
  • Mangalore- 94.49/L
  • Mumbai- 97.45/L
  • Mysore- 94.86/L
  • Nagpur- 95.76/L
  • Nashik- 96.28/L
  • Patna- 95.51/L
  • Pune- 95.54/L
  • Raipur- 97.18/L
  • Rajkot- 96.55/L
  • Ranchi- 94.84/L
  • Salem- 95.21/L
  • Shimla- 89.17/L
  • Srinagar- 93.49/L
  • Surat- 96.78/L
  • Thane- 97.57/L
  • Trichy- 94.86/L
  • Vadodara- 96.41/L
  • Varanasi- 90.94/L
  • Visakhapatnam- 98.43/L
  • Faridabad- 90.74/L
  • Ghaziabad- 90.16/L
  • Noida- 90.34/L
  • Thiruvananthapuram- 96.47/L

Petrol price in India today

  • Agra- 98.61/L
  • Ahmedabad- 98.59/L
  • Allahabad- 98.94/L
  • Aurangabad-109.07/L
  • Bangalore- 105.25/L 
  • Bhopal- 110.20/L
  • Bhubaneswar- 102.66/L
  • Chandigarh- 97.93/L
  • Chennai- 102.49/L
  • Coimbatore- 102.99/L
  • Dehradun- 98.08/L
  • Delhi- 101.84/L
  • Erode- 103.07/L
  • Gurgaon- 99.46/L
  • Guwahati- 97.64/L
  • Hyderabad- 105.83/L
  • Indore- 110.28/L
  • Jaipur- 108.71/L
  • Jammu- 101.09/L
  • Jamshedpur- 96.64/L
  • Kanpur- 98.57/L
  • Kolhapur- 107.90/L
  • Kolkata- 102.08/L
  • Kozhikode- 102.25/L
  • Lucknow- 98.92/L
  • Ludhiana- 103.46/L
  • Madurai- 103.06/L
  • Mangalore- 104.45/L
  • Mumbai- 107.83/L
  • Mysore- 104.82/L
  • Nagpur- 107.58/L
  • Nashik- 108.15/L
  • Patna- 104.25/L
  • Pune- 107.39/L
  • Raipur- 99.81/L
  • Rajkot- 98.37/L
  • Ranchi- 96.68/L
  • Salem- 103.31/L
  • Shimla- 99.42/L
  • Srinagar- 104.66/L
  • Surat- 98.59/L
  • Thane- 107.95/L
  • Trichy- 102.94/L
  • Vadodara- 98.25/L
  • Varanasi- 99.65/L
  • Visakhapatnam- 106.80/L
  • Faridabad- 99.75/L
  • Ghaziabad- 98.83/L
  • Noida- 99.02/L
  • Thiruvananthapuram- 103.82/L

(Image credit: PTI)

First Published:
