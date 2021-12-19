Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 19; Check Fuel Rates Across India

On Sunday, the Petrol and Diesel prices across India remained unchanged. Since November 4, when the Centre reduced the excise tax on petrol by ₹5 and diesel by ₹10 each litre for both cases, the cost of fuel in major cities has remained the same, with the exception of Delhi, where it has become cheaper. As a result of the reduction, several states and union territories have reduced value-added tax (VAT) to provide additional relief to customers who have been hit by record-high retail prices.

Petrol costs Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi today, whereas diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs 109.98 rupees, while a litre of diesel costs 94.14 rupees. Among all metro cities, Mumbai has the maximum price of fuel. It is worth noting that the above-mentioned rates fluctuate per state owing to VAT.

Fuel prices in India on December 19:

In Mumbai

Petrol Price- ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹94.14 per litre

In Delhi

Petrol Price- ₹95.41 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹86.67 per litre

In Kolkata

Petrol Price- ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹89.79 per litre

In Chennai

Petrol Price- ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹91.43 per litre

In Bhopal

Petrol Price- ₹107.23 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹90.87 per litre

In Hyderabad

Petrol Price- ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹94.62 per litre

In Bengaluru

Petrol Price - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹85.01 per litre

In Guwahati

Petrol Price- ₹94.58 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹81.29 per litre

In Gandhinagar

Petrol Price- ₹95.35 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹89.33 per litre

In Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol Price- ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹93.47 per litre

In addition to this, fuel prices are adjusted daily by state-run oil refineries like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, as well as Hindustan Petroleum, based on worldwide crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel and diesel rates are normally effective from 6 a.m. every day, along with retail petrol and diesel prices varying from state to state due to local state taxes such as VAT or freight costs.

