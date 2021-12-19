Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 19; Check Fuel Rates Across India

On December 19, the petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India. The price of Petrol has crossed Rs 100 mark per litre in major cities except Delhi

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Petrol prices

Image: PTI


On Sunday, the Petrol and Diesel prices across India remained unchanged. Since November 4, when the Centre reduced the excise tax on petrol by ₹5 and diesel by ₹10 each litre for both cases, the cost of fuel in major cities has remained the same, with the exception of Delhi, where it has become cheaper. As a result of the reduction, several states and union territories have reduced value-added tax (VAT) to provide additional relief to customers who have been hit by record-high retail prices. 

Petrol costs Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi today, whereas diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs 109.98 rupees, while a litre of diesel costs 94.14 rupees. Among all metro cities, Mumbai has the maximum price of fuel. It is worth noting that the above-mentioned rates fluctuate per state owing to VAT. 

Fuel prices in India on December 19: 

In Mumbai 

Petrol Price- ₹109.98 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹94.14 per litre 

In Delhi 

Petrol Price- ₹95.41 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹86.67 per litre 

In Kolkata 

Petrol Price- ₹104.67 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹89.79 per litre 

In Chennai 

Petrol Price- ₹101.40 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹91.43 per litre 

In Bhopal 

Petrol Price- ₹107.23 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹90.87 per litre 

In Hyderabad 

Petrol Price- ₹108.20 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹94.62 per litre 

In Bengaluru 

Petrol Price - ₹100.58 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹85.01 per litre 

In Guwahati 

Petrol Price- ₹94.58 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹81.29 per litre 

In Gandhinagar                     

Petrol Price- ₹95.35 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹89.33 per litre 

In Thiruvananthapuram 

Petrol Price- ₹106.36 per litre 

Diesel Price- ₹93.47 per litre 

In addition to this, fuel prices are adjusted daily by state-run oil refineries like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, as well as Hindustan Petroleum, based on worldwide crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel and diesel rates are normally effective from 6 a.m. every day, along with retail petrol and diesel prices varying from state to state due to local state taxes such as VAT or freight costs. 

READ | Petrol price in Delhi at Rs 104.79 after fuel prices hiked again on Thursday, check rates

(Image: PTI)

 

READ | Petrol price cut by Rs 5.7-6.35, diesel by Rs 11.16-12.88 across country
READ | Centre to bear loss due to fuel price cut, no loss to states' revenue: Finance Secy
READ | In Raipur, BJP workers protest against Chhattisgarh govt; demand fuel price reduction
READ | Fuel price Hike, heavy rains & crop failure increases vegetable and fruit cost in Delhi
Tags: Petrol prices, diesel prices, fuel prices
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND