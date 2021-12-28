Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 28; Check Fuel Rates Across India

On Tuesday, December 28, petrol and diesel prices in major cities remained steady. The Delhi government has already decreased the value-added tax on petrol from 30% to 19.40%. As a result, petrol prices in the nation's capital have been reduced by 8.56 cents per litre. In Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs 95.41 rupees, while diesel prices remained steady at 86.67 rupees. Petrol is sold for 109.98 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is supplied for 94.14 per litre. Fuel prices in the financial capital remain the highest among metro cities.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are among the public sector oil marketing corporations (OMCs) that modify fuel prices on a daily basis in accordance with worldwide benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect. Retail petrol and diesel prices vary by state due to local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 95.41

Kolkata ₹ 104.67

Mumbai ₹ 109.98

Chennai ₹ 101.51

Gurgaon ₹ 95.68

Noida ₹ 95.64

Bangalore ₹ 100.58

Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.81

Chandigarh ₹ 94.23

Hyderabad ₹ 108.20

Jaipur ₹ 106.89

Lucknow ₹ 95.28

Patna ₹ 106.15

Trivandrum ₹ 106.36

Diesel price in major cities

On November 4, fuel prices in major cities were collectively updated after the Central government reduced excise levies on petrol and diesel to bring retail rates down from record highs. On November 3, the government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to help customers cope with record-high retail fuel prices. The Centre also asked state governments to reduce VAT on the two auto fuels, prompting numerous states to do so.

Oil prices rose further globally on Tuesday, trading around a one-month high on expectations that the Omicron Coronavirus variant will have only a minor influence on global demand. The price of Brent crude gained seven cents, or 0.1%, to $78.67 per barrel. The price of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil increased 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.75 per barrel, marking the sixth consecutive session of gains. Both markets were trading near Monday's highs, which were their highest since late November.

