Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Jan 10; Check Fuel Rates Across Indian Cities

The petrol and diesel prices across many Indian cities have remained static yet again on January 10, 2022. With no major changes by the state-run oil marketing companies, the fuel prices have remained unchanged for nearly 40 days now. Notably, the rates have remained stagnant after they were revised in November during Diwali when the Central Government cut down excise duty on both petrol and diesel, the rates have remained unaltered since.

Following the Centre's move, several states and Union Territories (UTs) announced a reduction in Value-Added Tax (VAT). Delhi became recent to join the list with petrol prices in the national capital standing at Rs. 95.41 per litre on January 8, 2022. Similarly, petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata have also retailed at the same prices.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 10, 2022

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs. 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs. 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs. 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs. 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs. 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs. 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 94. 62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs. 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs. 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs. 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs. 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 81.29 per litre

The said prices brought a major relief from the skyrocketing fuel rates across the country before Diwali in 2021. The government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs. 5 and diesel by Rs. 10 accordingly, the highest-ever cut on excise duty. It is also to be noted that the price of fuel is revised every day at 6:00 am depending on several factors such as the exchange rate of rupee against the dollar, cost of crude oil, global cues demand of fuel, and so on.