Petrol & Diesel Prices Rise Again: Check Fuel Rates In All Major Cities On June 20

After maintaining a steady rate for a day, fuel prices in India increased again on Sunday. Check out the latest prices in major cities of India. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" slogan to launch an attack amid rising fuel prices. Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said that the condition of "Vikas" is such that if there is no increase in the fuel price for a single day then it becomes bigger news.

Petrol & diesel prices per litre - 97.22/litre & Rs 87.97/litre respectively in Delhi, Rs 105.43/litre & 96.65/litre in Bhopal, Rs 103.36/litre & Rs 95.44/litre in Mumbai and Rs 99.28/litres & Rs 93.30/litre in Patna pic.twitter.com/iBEsMSyvLm — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Petrol prices in major cities of India

Agra- 94.26 ₹/L

Ahmedabad- 94.26₹/L

Allahabad -95.21₹/L

Aurangabad- 104.06₹/L

Bangalore- 100.47 ₹/L

Bhopal- 105.52 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar- 98.21₹/L

Chandigarh - 93.50₹/L

Chennai- 98.40₹/L

Coimbatore- 99.18₹/L

Dehradun - 94.53₹/L

Delhi - 97.22₹/L

Erode- 99.37₹/L

Faridabad- 95.70₹/L

Ghaziabad- 94.33₹/L

Gurgaon- 94.98₹/L

Guwahati- 93.15₹/L

Hyderabad- 101.04₹/L

Indore- 105.66₹/L

Jaipur- 104.62₹/L

Jammu - 96.77₹/L

Jamshedpur- 92.67 ₹/L

Kanpur- 94.44₹/L

Kolhapur- 103.54₹/L

Kolkata- 97.12₹/L

Kozhikode- 97.07 ₹/L

Lucknow- 94.60₹/L

Ludhiana- 99.01₹/L

Madurai- 98.85₹/L

Mangalore- 99.09 ₹/L

Mumbai- 103.36₹/L

Mysore- 100.35₹/L

Nagpur- 103.30₹/L

Nashik- 103.18₹/L

Noida- 94.49₹/L

Patna- 98.73 ₹/L

Pune- 103.20₹/L

Raipur- 95.48₹/L

Rajkot- 94.75₹/L

Ranchi- 93.13₹/L

Salem- 98.97₹/L

Shimla- 94.45 ₹/L

Srinagar- 100.26₹/L

Surat 94.30₹/L

Thane- 103.52₹/L

Trichy- 98.95₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 99.20₹/L

Vadodara- 94.02₹/L

Varanasi- 95.31₹/L

Visakhapatnam -102.89₹/L

Diseal prices across major cities in India

Agra- 88.20₹/L

Ahmedabad- 94.86₹/L

Allahabad- 89.11₹/L

Aurangabad- 94.65₹/L

Bangalore- 93.26₹/L

Bhopal- 96.74₹/L

Bhubaneswar- 96.09₹/L

Chandigarh- 87.62₹/L

Chennai- 92.58₹/L

Coimbatore- 93.36₹/L

Dehradun- 88.66₹/L

Delhi-87.97₹/L

Erode- 93.54₹/L

Faridabad- 88.60₹/L

Ghaziabad- 88.28₹/L

Gurgaon- 88.57₹/L

Guwahati- 87.60₹/L

Hyderabad- 95.89 ₹/L

Indore- 96.88₹/L

Jaipur- 96.38 ₹/L

Jammu- 87.99 ₹/L

Jamshedpur- 92.21 ₹/L

Kanpur- 88.39₹/L

Kolhapur- 94.17₹/L

Kolkata-90.82₹/L

Kozhikode- 92.42 ₹/L

Lucknow- 88.54₹/L

Ludhiana-89.97 ₹/L

Madurai- 93.06₹/L

Mangalore- 91.89 ₹/L

Mumbai- 95.44₹/L

Mysore- 93.16₹/L

Nagpur- 93.94₹/L

Nashik- 93.80₹/L

Noida- 88.42₹/L

Patna- 93.30₹/L

Pune- 93.82 ₹/L

Raipur- 95.25 ₹/L

Rajkot- 95.35₹/L

Ranchi- 92.86₹/L

Salem- 93.17₹/L

Shimla- 87.86 ₹/L

Srinagar- 91.61₹/L

Surat- 94.93₹/L

Thane- 95.60₹/L

Trichy- 93.15₹/L

Vadodara-94.63₹/L

Varanasi- 89.20₹/L

Visakhapatnam- 95.85 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 97.12₹/L

In recent times, the prices of petrol and diesel have hiked 15 times in the month of May. Responding to the price hike, Union Minister for Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan recently said, "I accept that fuel prices are pinching consumers, there's no doubt about this. But over Rs, 35,000 crore has been spent on COVID vaccines in a year. In such dire times, we're saving money to spend on welfare schemes.