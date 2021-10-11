Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise For 7th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates Across Cities

On Monday, October 11, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel prices for the seventh day in a row. According to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, the price of petrol has increased by 29-30 paise per litre and the price of diesel has increased by 35-37 paise per litre. On Monday, crude oil prices continued to rise. Prices are continuing to rise due to a supply and demand imbalance. Brent crude futures were trading at $83.20 a barrel, as per reports. West Texas Intermediate futures in the United States were trading at $80.50 a barrel.

As of Monday morning, the price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 101.03 per litre at the pumps. The price of petrol in Mumbai has also been increased to Rs 110.41 a litre. On Monday, petrol and diesel prices in Thane and Navi Mumbai were Rs 110.55 and Rs 101.17 a litre, respectively. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.09 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 96.28. Petrol costs Rs 101.79 a litre in Chennai, while diesel costs Rs 97.59.

Fuel prices in India

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.79 per litre

Diesel prices: Rs 97.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 105.09 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.28 per litre

Pune

Petrol: Rs 109.95 per litre

Diesel: Rs 99.03 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 108.08 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 108.64 per litre

Diesel: Rs 101.66 per litre

Noida (UP)

Petrol: Rs 101.70 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.80 per litre

Mohali (Punjab)

Petrol: Rs 106.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.30 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 100.53 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.90 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana)

Petrol: Rs 102.11 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.91 per litre

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on fuel hike

Opposition parties have slammed the government's constant rise in fuel prices, demanding that the government slash record excise duties on the two fuels to provide relief to the people. The government has so far not agreed to the demand, as per PTI. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remarked, "chodo (please leave it)" when asked about fuel costs at his ministry's event in the national capital on Saturday, October 9, according to PTI.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH / PTI