Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices Rise For Fourth Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 3

Check revised Petrol and Diesel prices today in major cities across India. The price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission

Written By
Aayush Anandan
petrol prices

Image: Unsplash


Petrol and diesel prices have increased for the fourth straight day. As of Sunday, October 3, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol price has increased to Rs 102.39 per litre in Delhi, and diesel was revised to Rs 90.47 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices increased by 32 paise costing Rs 98.16 per litre and petrol hiked to Rs 108.43. 

Fuel prices in India for October 2

Mumbai

  • Diesel price: Rs 98.48 per litre 
  • Petrol price: Rs 108.43 per litre 

New Delhi               

  • Diesel price: Rs 90.77 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 102.39 per litre

Chennai

  • Diesel price: Rs 95.31 per litre 
  • Petrol price: Rs 100.01 per litre 

Bengaluru

  • Diesel price: Rs 96.34 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 105.95 per litre

Kolkata 

  • Diesel price: Rs 93.87 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 103.07 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Diesel price: Rs 99.04 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 106.51 per litre

Patna

  • Diesel price: Rs 97.10 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 105.24 per litre

Lucknow

  • Diesel: Rs 91.19 per litre
  • Petrol: Rs 99.48 per litre

Hardeep Puri blames state governments for fuel price hike

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, on September 23, had blamed state governments for the rise in fuel rates in the country. Briefing on the reason for the fuel price hike in India, the Union Minister said, "If your question is 'do you want the petrol prices to come down' then the answer is 'yes'. Now, if your question is 'why the petrol prices are not coming down, then the answer is because the states don't want to bring it under GST."

On September 17, during the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She said, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST." 

According to the data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last major revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no major further changes have been introduced. A rise in fuel rates in India was observed since May 4, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

READ | Petrol and diesel prices rise in metros; check fuel rates in India on September 30
READ | Petrol and diesel prices at all-time high; check fuel rates in India on October 1
READ | British fuel crisis: Army to deliver petrol at forecourts from next week, says UK govt
READ | UK Fuel Crisis: Man trolls car owners as he rides horse to petrol station; WATCH
READ | Petrol and diesel prices rise for the third consecutive day; Check fuel rates on Oct 2
Tags: petrol prices, diesel price, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND