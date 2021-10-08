Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise For The Fourth Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 8

With no sign of relief, on Friday, October 8, fuel prices have hiked for the fourth consecutive day across the country. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 30 paise costing Rs 102.64 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 92.12 per litre. In Mumbai, the diesel price is Rs 99.22 per litre and petrol costs Rs 109.54.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 8

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 109.54 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 99.92 per litre

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 103.54 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 92.12 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 101.01 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 96.60 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 107.14 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 104.23 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 95.23 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 100.51 per litre

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 106.59 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 98.65 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 100.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.55 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 99.45 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.68 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 105.48 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.72 per litre

Centre to not reduce excise duty on fuel prices

Early in August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut and had informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government. The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates.

In another update, oil marketing companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15 per cylinder. In Delhi, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder costs Rs 899.50. While 5Kg cylinder price stands at Rs 502. The exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate are the two main factors that influence the LPG cylinders price in India.

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)