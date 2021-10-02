Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise For The Third Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 2

Petrol and diesel prices have increased for the third straight day. As of Saturday, October 2, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol price has increased by 25 paise costing Rs 102.14 per litre in Delhi, while diesel with a revised price costs Rs 90.47 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices increased by 32 paise costing Rs 98.16 per litre and petrol hiked by 24 paise at the rate stands at Rs 108.15.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 2

Mumbai

Diesel price: Rs 98.16 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 108.15 per litre

New Delhi

Diesel price: Rs 90.47 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 102.14 per litre

Chennai

Diesel price: Rs 95.02 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 99.80 per litre

Bengaluru

Diesel price: Rs 96.02 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 105.69 per litre

Kolkata

Diesel price: Rs 93.57 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 102.77 per litre

Hyderabad

Diesel price: Rs 98.72 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 106.26 per litre

Patna

Diesel price: Rs 96.75 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 104.94 per litre

Lucknow

Diesel: Rs 90.89 per litre

Petrol: Rs 99.24 per litre

Guwahati

Diesel: Rs 89.93 per litre

Petrol: Rs 98.03 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Diesel: Rs 97.03 per litre

Petrol: Rs 104.13 per litre

According to the data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no major further changes have been introduced. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since May 4, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Hardeep Puri blames state govt over fuel price hike

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on September 23 blamed the state governments for the rise in fuel rates in the country. Briefing on the reason for the fuel price hike in India, the Union Minister said, "If your question is 'do you want the petrol prices to come down then the answer is 'yes'. Now, if your question is 'why the petrol prices are not coming down, then the answer is because the states don't want to bring it under GST."

On September 17, during the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She added, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST."

(Image: UNSPLASH/PTI)