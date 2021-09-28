Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Metros; Check fuel Rates In India On September 28

For the first time in over two months, the petrol price was raised in India on Tuesday. The increase was seen in all four metro cities in the country. Fuel prices increased across the country as global crude oil prices reached a three-year high. While the price of petrol increased by 19 to 25 paise per litre, diesel price increased by 24 to 27 paise per litre. According to state-run oil companies, this was the first hike in petrol prices since July 17. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.47. The retail price of petrol in Delhi has climbed to Rs 101.39 per litre due to the price hike. In Kolkata, the price of petrol has risen to Rs 101.87. The price of a litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 99.15 a litre.

After a nearly three-week hiatus, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) began daily price modifications on September 24. Due to tighter supply and increased demand in various parts of the world, international oil prices rose for the sixth day in a row on September 28. At 0248 GMT, Brent crude futures were up 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.95 per barrel, the highest level since October 2018. WTI crude futures in the US gained 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.86 per barrel, the most since July.

"Global demand for crude oil has been increasing consistently with the easing of pandemic restrictions and improving vaccination rates. On the supply side, OPEC+ alliance has been slow in easing output restrictions, contributing to the tightened supply in the market," a source told news agency PTI.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol prices in India

Delhi: Rs. 101.39

Mumbai: Rs 107.47

Chennai: Rs. 99.15

Kolkata: Rs. 101.87

Diesel prices in India

Delhi: Rs. 89.57

Mumbai: Rs 97.21

Chennai: Rs. 94.17

Kolkata: Rs. 92.67

Auto fuel costs in India depend upon international crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Furthermore, the Central government and states levy numerous taxes on petrol and diesel, including excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT). The fuel price includes the dealer's fee and freight taxes.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

Image: UNSPLASH/ PTI