Petrol & Diesel Prices Slashed: Ministers, Netas Hail Centre's Move

Several big political leaders hailed the petrol & diesel price cut on Diwali and praised the Government for its decision to excise duty reduction.

Swagata Banerjee
Petrol

As the Centre on Wednesday announced that the fuel prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, several big political leaders hailed the price cut on the festival of Diwali and praised the Government for its decision. 

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction of fuel prices. 

Political leaders and ministers hail fuel price cut

Petrol & Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs 5 & Rs 10

In a Diwali bonanza by the Modi government and major relief to the common man, the fuel prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, November 4.

"On eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow," the government statement said.

As per government sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol are meant as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

After seven straight days of increase, fuel prices remained constant on Wednesday. The most recent hike, on November 2, pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 110.04 a litre. On November 3, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at Rs 98.42 per litre.

A government release said that in recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy. The release stated, "The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements."

