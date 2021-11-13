Petrol & Diesel Prices Steady For 10th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On November 13

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant across multiple cities in the country for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday, 13 November 2021, since a reduction on excise duty on fuel prices was announced by the Centre further bringing the rates down from all-time highs.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not yet raised the prices of petrol and diesel after the Centre announced a cut of excise duty on fuel prices on Diwali eve. Following the reduction, a total of 25 states and Union territories have announced reductions in VAT rates on petrol and diesel, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed. On the other hand, 11 more states and UTs are yet to announce any reductions.

On November 13, petrol cost Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi, and diesel cost Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 109.98 per litre followed by diesel which cost Rs 94.14 per litre. Petrol is available for Rs 101.40 a litre in Chennai, and diesel is was priced at Rs 91.43 per litre. Similarly, fuel rates in Kolkata stayed the same at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Fuel rates in all major cities on 13 November 2021

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Centre announces cuts in fuel prices, states and UTs follow

Earlier this month, the Union government announced a cut on excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively as a Diwali gift to citizens, providing a major relief to those suffering from inflation and increasing fuel costs. Following this, around 25 states and UTs reduced their VAT rates in various proportions leading to a reduction in petrol and diesel prices in many cities.

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum make changes in fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

(Image: PTI)