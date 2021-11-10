Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices Steady For 7th Day; Check Fuel Rates Across Cities On November 10

The central government reduced excise duty, which resulted in a fall in petrol prices and diesel prices. Following the change, the overall tax was decreased.

Fuel prices

On Wednesday, November 10, petrol and diesel prices stayed steady across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and others, for the seventh day in a row, days after the government dropped excise duty to bring rates back down from record highs. 

Despite the price reductions, petrol and diesel prices remain above Rs 100 per litre across the country, with Mumbai being the most expensive. On Wednesday, the price of petrol stood at Rs 103.97 in Delhi, and diesel was Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel was priced at Rs 94.14 per litre. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 and Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43, respectively. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol cost Rs 100.58, while a litre of diesel cost Rs 85.01.

Notably, Fuel prices vary by state, based on local taxes and transit costs. Following the Central government's reduction in excise duty, the general incidence of taxes on petrol has fallen to 50% and that on diesel to 40%, with a slightly higher share in states that have also reduced local sales tax or VAT on fuel. Fuel prices are adjusted daily by state-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, based on worldwide crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol prices and diesel prices take effect every day at 6 am.

Fuel prices in India on 10 November 2021

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

  • Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

  • Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

