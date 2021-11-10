Petrol & Diesel Prices Steady For 7th Day; Check Fuel Rates Across Cities On November 10

On Wednesday, November 10, petrol and diesel prices stayed steady across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and others, for the seventh day in a row, days after the government dropped excise duty to bring rates back down from record highs.

Despite the price reductions, petrol and diesel prices remain above Rs 100 per litre across the country, with Mumbai being the most expensive. On Wednesday, the price of petrol stood at Rs 103.97 in Delhi, and diesel was Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel was priced at Rs 94.14 per litre. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 and Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43, respectively. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol cost Rs 100.58, while a litre of diesel cost Rs 85.01.

Notably, Fuel prices vary by state, based on local taxes and transit costs. Following the Central government's reduction in excise duty, the general incidence of taxes on petrol has fallen to 50% and that on diesel to 40%, with a slightly higher share in states that have also reduced local sales tax or VAT on fuel. Fuel prices are adjusted daily by state-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, based on worldwide crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol prices and diesel prices take effect every day at 6 am.

Fuel prices in India on 10 November 2021

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

(Image: PTI)