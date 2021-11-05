Petrol And Diesel Prices Unchanged; Check Fuel Rates Across Major Cities On Nov 5

Fuel rates remain unchanged on Friday, November 5, as the Centre government reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre and petrol price is Rs 109.98 per litre.

Check out fuel prices in India for November 4

Mumbai

Diesel price- Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price- Rs 109.98 per litre

New Delhi

Diesel price- Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price- Rs 103.97 per litre

Bengaluru

Diesel price- Rs 92.03 per litre

Petrol price- Rs 107.64 per litre

Chennai

Diesel price- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price- Rs 101.40 per litre

Kolkata

Diesel price- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price- Rs 104.67 per litre

Hyderabad

Diesel price- Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price- Rs 108.20 per litre

Patna

Diesel price- Rs 93.10 per litre

Petrol price- Rs 107.92 per litre

Lucknow

Diesel- Rs 87.09 per litre

Petrol- Rs 101.05 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices drops in various state

Earlier on November 3, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, and Tripura, among others, had promised a Rs 7 per litre cut in State levies for both diesel and petrol, while Uttar Pradesh had announced a tax cut of Rs 7 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 per litre on diesel. Goa govt said the prices of petrol and diesel would be reduced by Rs 12 and Rs 17 per litre respectively.

While Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 4 announced that value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 3/each. This will be applicable from midnight of November 5. Also, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a reduction of VAT on petrol by Rs 3.20 per litre and on diesel by Rs 3.90 in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also announced a reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state. CM Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter, "Consumers will benefit by Rs 10.20 per ltr in petrol & Rs 15.22 per ltr in diesel after the relief given both by Centre and State Govt".

(Image: PTI)