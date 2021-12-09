Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices Unchanged On Dec 9; Here Are The Fuel Prices In Indian Cities

Since November 4, when the Centre decreased excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre, fuel costs in various cities have stayed steady.

On Thursday, December 9, the price of petrol and diesel remained steady. The Delhi government has already decreased the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30% to 19.40%. In Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs ₹95.41, while diesel prices remained steady at ₹86.67.

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

Oil prices rose globally as investors bet that the Omicron coronavirus variety would not impact the global economy, even as some governments tightened controls to stem the virus' spread. WTI crude prices in the United States increased by 28 cents to $72.64 a barrel - 0.4% increase from the previous session gain of 0.4%. Brent crude futures increased 22 cents (0.3 %) to $76.04 a barrel on Thursday, following a 0.5% advance the day before.

Petrol prices, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Dec 9; Check Fuel prices in India:

1. Mumbai

  • Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

  • Petrol - ₹95.41 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

  • Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

  • Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

  • Petrol - ₹107.23 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

  • Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

7. Bengaluru

  • Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

  • Petrol - ₹94.58 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

  • Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar                    

  • Petrol - ₹95.35 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre
  • Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

