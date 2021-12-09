Petrol & Diesel Prices Unchanged On Dec 9; Here Are The Fuel Prices In Indian Cities

On Thursday, December 9, the price of petrol and diesel remained steady. The Delhi government has already decreased the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30% to 19.40%. In Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs ₹95.41, while diesel prices remained steady at ₹86.67.

Since November 4, when the Centre decreased excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre, fuel costs in other cities have stayed steady. Petrol is now priced at ₹109.98 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at ₹94.14 per litre. Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among metro cities. The rate in each state differs due to VAT.

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

Oil prices rose globally as investors bet that the Omicron coronavirus variety would not impact the global economy, even as some governments tightened controls to stem the virus' spread. WTI crude prices in the United States increased by 28 cents to $72.64 a barrel - 0.4% increase from the previous session gain of 0.4%. Brent crude futures increased 22 cents (0.3 %) to $76.04 a barrel on Thursday, following a 0.5% advance the day before.

Petrol prices, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Dec 9; Check Fuel prices in India:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - ₹95.41 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - ₹107.23 per litre

Diesel - ₹90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

7. Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - ₹94.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - ₹95.35 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

(IMAGE: PTI)