Petrol, Diesel & LPG Prices To Drop Further In Coming Days, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, April 4, said that the fuel prices have started reducing and it will drop further in the near future. “Petrol, diesel and LPG prices have started reducing now and they’ll reduce further in the coming days. We had stated earlier also that we’ll transfer benefit from the decrease in crude oil prices in the international market to the end customers”, news agency ANI quoted Pradhan as saying.

Last month, amid the constant attack by the Opposition on fuel price hike in Lok Sabha, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the price of subsidised domestic LPG has been raised in recent months. In December 2020,the cost of each cylinder was Rs 594, but now costs Rs 819. He pointed out that the price of kerosene sold to the poor through the public distribution system (PDS) has risen from Rs 14.96 per litre in March 2014 to Rs 35.35 this year. Prices of gas and diesel are also at an all-time high across the region.

Diesel & petrol prices hike helped to recoup profits from dropping global oil prices

The overall excise collection by the central government from petrol, diesel, ATF, natural gas, and crude oil increased from Rs 2.37 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 3.01 lakh crore in April-January 2020-21, said Pradhan. Between November 2014 and January 2016, the government increased excise duty on gas and diesel nine times to recoup profits from dropping global oil prices. Previously, the Minister had explained that the unprecedented increase in gas and diesel prices is only 'temporary'.

On the other hand, the Opposition raised the issue of fuel price hike in both the House of Parliament during the Budget Session in March. The opposition MPs created a ruckus in the Parliament, which resulted in many adjournments. Also, Congress workers held rallies and protest across the country. Whereas, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders had also led a protest against the fuel price hike.

