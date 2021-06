Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again; Check Out Fuel Rates In All Major Cities On June 22

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked once again for the third consecutive day on June 22. As per the revised rates, the price of fuel in four metro cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai—has increased. The hike comes after the fuel rates were kept unchanged on Saturday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25-28 paise per litre on Tuesday morning.

The price of petrol & diesel in Delhi is at Rs 97.50 per litre and Rs 88.23 per litre respectively today



Petrol & diesel prices per litre - Rs 103.63 & Rs 95.72 in Mumbai, Rs 98.65 & 92.83 in Chennai, Rs 97.38 & Rs Rs 91.08 in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/laUlSoVOjs — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

Petrol prices in major cities of India

Agra- 94.44₹/L

Ahmedabad- 94.41₹/L

Allahabad -95.24₹/L

Aurangabad- 103.76₹/L

Bangalore- 100.76 ₹/L

Bhopal- 105.72 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar- 98.27₹/L

Chandigarh - 93.77₹/L

Chennai- 98.65₹/L

Coimbatore- 99.15₹/L

Dehradun - 94.64₹/L

Delhi - 97.50₹/L

Erode- 99.53₹/L

Faridabad- 95.56₹/L

Ghaziabad- 94.60₹/L

Gurgaon- 95.25₹/L

Guwahati- 93.38₹/L

Hyderabad- 101.33₹/L

Indore- 105.75₹/L

Jaipur- 104.17₹/L

Jammu - 96.96₹/L

Jamshedpur- 93.10 ₹/L

Kanpur- 94.55₹/L

Kolhapur- 103.63₹/L

Kolkata- 97.38₹/L

Kozhikode- 98.08 ₹/L

Lucknow- 94.70₹/L

Ludhiana- 99.21₹/L

Madurai- 99.21₹/L

Mangalore- 99.09 ₹/L

Mumbai- 103.63₹/L

Mysore- 100.54₹/L

Nagpur- 103.68₹/L

Nashik- 103.54₹/L

Noida- 94.92₹/L

Patna- 99.86 ₹/L

Pune- 103.40₹/L

Raipur- 95.65₹/L

Rajkot- 94.17₹/L

Ranchi- 93.35₹/L

Salem- 99.11₹/L

Shimla- 95.23 ₹/L

Srinagar- 100.53₹/L

Surat- 94.37₹/L

Thane- 103.76₹/L

Trichy- 99.27₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 99.62₹/L

Vadodara- 94.13₹/L

Varanasi- 94.60₹/L

Visakhapatnam -102.68₹/L

Diesel prices across major cities in India

Agra- 88.37₹/L

Ahmedabad- 95.03₹/L

Allahabad- 89.15₹/L

Aurangabad- 94.36₹/L

Bangalore- 93.54₹/L

Bhopal- 96.93₹/L

Bhubaneswar- 96.09₹/L

Chandigarh- 87.87₹/L

Chennai- 92.83₹/L

Coimbatore- 93.33₹/L

Dehradun- 88.78₹/L

Delhi- 88.97₹/L

Erode- 93.69₹/L

Faridabad- 89.12₹/L

Ghaziabad- 88.54₹/L

Gurgaon- 88.83₹/L

Guwahati- 87.78₹/L

Hyderabad- 96.17 ₹/L

Indore- 96.98₹/L

Jaipur- 97.27 ₹/L

Jammu- 88.81 ₹/L

Jamshedpur- 92.80 ₹/L

Kanpur- 88.65₹/L

Kolhapur- 94.27₹/L

Kolkata-91.08₹/L

Kozhikode- 93.45 ₹/L

Lucknow- 88.65₹/L

Ludhiana-90.80 ₹/L

Madurai- 93.06₹/L

Mangalore- 91.89 ₹/L

Mumbai- 95.72₹/L

Mysore- 93.34₹/L

Nagpur- 93.94₹/L

Nashik- 94.15₹/L

Noida- 88.83₹/L

Patna- 93.86₹/L

Pune- 94.01 ₹/L

Raipur- 95.43 ₹/L

Rajkot- 94.80₹/L

Ranchi- 93.13₹/L

Salem- 93.31₹/L

Shimla- 87.63 ₹/L

Srinagar- 91.86₹/L

Surat- 95.00₹/L

Thane- 95.60₹/L

Trichy- 93.47₹/L

Vadodara-94.74₹/L

Varanasi- 88.56₹/L

Visakhapatnam- 96.93 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 94.88₹/L

Union Minister for Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan had recently commented on rising prices of the fuel by adding, "I accept that fuel prices are pinching consumers, there's no doubt about this. But over Rs, 35,000 crore has been spent on COVID vaccines in a year. In such dire times, we're saving money to spend on welfare schemes".