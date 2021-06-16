Petrol, Diesel Price Hits Record High: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Major Indian Cities

The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up once again on Wednesday, with auto fuel prices facing a massive hike across the country. Prices have also touched a new high in important cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The latest hike in prices has led to petrol becoming costlier by 22 to 25 paise, while diesel prices increased by 12 to 14 paise per litre, as per a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Both auto fuel prices had touched record highs on Monday, June 14, when petrol rose 29 paise per litre and diesel climbed 30 paise in Delhi.

Mumbai

Petrol has hit an all-time high of Rs 102.82 a litre in Mumbai, with an increase of 24 paise from the previous day price of Rs 102.58 per litre.On May 29, Mumbai had became the first metro where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark. While, diesel prices also hiked by 14 paise to retail at Rs 94.84 per litre in the city, up from Rs 94.70 per litre, said reports.

Delhi

The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi were increased by 25 paise and 13 paise, respectively. The price hike has resulted to a litre of petrol retailing at 96.66 and diesel at Rs 87.41 on Wednesday.

Kolkata

The retail pump petrol in Kolkata was sold at Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.25 per litre following the major fuel price hike on the day.

Chennai

Chennai witnessed an increase in both key fuel prices with petrol rising near to Rs 98 per litre and diesel crossing Rs 92 for a litre. With today’s hike of 22 paise and 12 paise, respectively, price of petrol is at Rs 97.91 per litre and diesel was at Rs 92.04 per litre.

On Sunday, Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI that these prices cannot be brought down because the government is saving money to spend on welfare schemes. The hike is also due to the rising international oil prices. Depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges, the fuel charges vary from state to state in the country. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the reason for the high inflation in the country is the daily rise in petrol and diesel prices.