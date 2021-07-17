Petrol, Diesel Price Hits Record High On July 17; See Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi & Others

The fuel prices on Saturday, July 17 increased for the second time in this month. After two days of stagnation, petrol & diesel prices soared across the country on Saturday. Fuel prices in India have risen by about Rs 11 in the last two months, setting new highs. With this latest price increase, a new price ceiling for fuel has been set. The price has gone up by 26 paise to 34 paise. Diesel prices, on the other hand, did not change on Saturday and have remained unchanged since the previous hike on Thursday, July 15.

Petrol prices have risen by a record amount in all major cities. People in Mumbai now have to pay Rs 107.83 per litre of fuel. The fuel tariffs have increased by 26 paise. With a fuel price of Rs 101.84 per litre in the nation's capital, Delhi is approaching the Rs 102 for one litre. On Saturday, July 17, the city faced a hefty rise of 30 paise. The price of petrol in Chennai has risen by 26 paise leading, to a new high of Rs 102.49 per litre. Kolkata is facing a similar price hike, with petrol now costing Rs 102.08 per litre, an increase of 34 paise. Bangalore has established a new record with its new petrol price of Rs 105.25 per litre, a 31 paisa increase.

Price of Petrol in major cities of India

Mumbai- Rs 107.83

Delhi- Rs 101.84

Kolkata- Rs 102.80

Chennai- Rs 102.49

Bangalore- Rs 105.25

Jaipur- Rs 108.71

Bhopal- Rs 110.20

Hyderabad- Rs 105.83

Pune- Rs 107.39

Gurgaon- Rs 99.46

Price of Diesel in major cities of India

Mumbai- Rs 97.45

Delhi- Rs 89.87

Kolkata- Rs 93.02

Chennai- Rs 94.39

Bangalore- Rs 95.26

Jaipur- Rs 99.02

Bhopal- Rs 98.67

Hyderabad- Rs 97.96

Pune- Rs 95.54

Gurgaon- Rs 90.47

The country's fuel prices, particularly their recent extreme highs, can be linked to the state and central governments' taxes levied against the base pricing. Excise duty, state-level taxes, and the dealer's commission account for the majority of the fees. Then there's the Value-Added-Tax to consider. International crude oil prices and the Dollar-to-Rupee conversion rate are two other things to consider.

Picture Credit: PTI