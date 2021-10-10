Last Updated:

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel Rates Hiked 6th Day In A Row; Crosses ₹110 Mark In Mumbai

Check revised petrol and diesel prices today in major cities of India. The price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission.

With no sign of relief, the petrol and diesel prices have hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Sunday, October 10. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 30 paise followed by a hike of 35 paise in diesel prices. As per that, the petrol price stands at the highest-ever Rs 104.14 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 92.82 per litre. On the other hand, the petrol prices have crossed a new mark in Mumbai and stand at Rs 110.12 per litre and the diesel price is Rs 100.62 per litre.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 10

Mumbai

  • Petrol price: Rs 110.12 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 100.62 per litre 

New Delhi

  • Petrol price: Rs 104.14 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 92.82 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol price: Rs 101.53 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 97.26 per litre 

Bengaluru

  • Petrol price: Rs 107.77 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 98.52 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol price: Rs 104.80 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 95.93 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price: Rs 108.33 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 101.27 per litre

Patna

  • Petrol price: Rs 107.29 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 99.36 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol: Rs 101.18 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 92.55 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol: Rs 100.07 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 92.42 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol: Rs 106.09 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 99.45 per litre

Centre to not reduce excise duty on fuel prices

Earlier in August, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut and had informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidized fuel pose limitations. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government. The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates.

In another update, oil marketing companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15 per cylinder. In Delhi, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder costs Rs 899.50. While 5Kg cylinder price stands at Rs 502. The exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate are the two main factors that influence the LPG cylinders price in India. 

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)

