Petrol, Diesel Prices For Nov 30: Fuel Rates Remain Steady For 28th Day Running

The price of petrol and diesel in India stayed steady on Tuesday, November 30. According to a notification from the state-run oil marketing businesses, the price of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 28th day in a row (OMCs). Since the day of Diwali, when the central government announced an excuse duty drop on petrol and diesel prices, fuel prices in India have been slashed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 5 reduction in the price of petrol and a Rs 10 reduction in the price of diesel. Following this, states dominated by the BJP and the NDA hastened to decrease the value-added tax on petrol and diesel, lowering their prices even further. Petrol prices in national capital Delhi dropped to Rs 103.97 as a result of the Centre's tax reduction and stayed steady on Tuesday. The price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day.

The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 104.67 on Tuesday. The price of a litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 101.40. A litre of diesel cost Rs 86.67 on that day. The Delhi government has yet to announce any VAT reductions and is unlikely to do so in the near future.

The retail price of diesel in the financial capital remained unchanged after the price cut, at Rs 94.14 a litre. The price of a litre of Diesel in Kolkata was set at Rs 89.79. In Chennai, a litre of diesel cost Rs 91.43, while in Bhopal, a litre of diesel cost Rs 90.87. Due to factors such as global crude oil prices, VAT, and freight charges, the price of petrol and diesel varies per state. India's oil marketing companies alter the price of petrol and diesel every day at 6 a.m. IST.

Fuel prices for November 30:

Mumbai:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal:

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad:

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Raipur:

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Guwahati:

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

