Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For First Time Since November 2021; Check Fuel Rates Here

The fuel prices in India on Tuesday, March 22, hiked for the first time since November 4, 2021. As per the Indian Oil Corporation’s data, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.21 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 86.67. Petrol cost in Mumbai is Rs 110.82, while diesel is Rs 95.
Media reports had earlier suggested a possibility of a fuel hike due to the Russia-Ukraine war which has put pressure on the global crude oil prices. Indian oil prices are impacted by global oil prices as 80 per cent of India’s oil demand is met through imports. Across the globe, Russia is considered a key player in the oil trade.
Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 113.46 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 104.38 per litre
New Delhi
Petrol price: Rs 107.59 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 96.32 per litre
Chennai
Petrol price: Rs 102.16 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 92.19 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol price: Rs 90.62 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 105.51 per litre
The prices of petrol and diesel are revised every day at 6 am by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The price varies in different states and cities due to the difference in the value-added taxes, local and freight charges.