Petrol, Diesel Prices On Jan 16 Remain Unchanged: Check Fuel Rates Across Indian Cities

With no fluctuations by the state-run oil marketing companies, fuel prices in India have remained stagnant for around two months now on January 16, 2022.

Petrol prices

With no fluctuations by the state-run oil marketing companies, fuel prices in India have remained stagnant for around two months now on January 16, 2022. Earlier, fuel prices were revised in the month of November when the union government announced a significant reduction in VAT on fuel prices, giving major relief to the consumers from all-time high rates.

Following the Centre's cue, several states and union territories have also announced a cut on value-added tax (VAT), with Delhi being the recent one. While petrol prices in the national capital stand at Rs 95.41 per litre, diesel prices remain at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Similarly, with reductions in VAT on fuel prices, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre respectively in Mumbai. Also, the cost of petrol in Chennai remained at Rs 101.40 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 91.43. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, petrol price is at Rs 104.67 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 101.56 per litre.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 16, 2022

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

  • Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

  • Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

  • Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

  • Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

  • Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

  • Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

  • Petrol - Rs 94.03 per litre

  • Diesel - Rs 80.09 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

  • Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

The major reduction of prices in 2021 came after the Centre's announcement on Diwali eve where it brought the highest-ever excise duty cut on rising fuel prices. In a major relief to the people who were struggling with the skyrocketing fuel rates, the government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs 5 and of diesel by Rs 10 accordingly. Following the same, several BJP-ruled states also announced the cut on value-added tax on both petrol and diesel.

