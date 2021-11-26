Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 23rd consecutive Day On Nov 26; Check Rates Here

The Central Government had announced a cut in excise duties on automobile fuels of Rs 5 for petrol and Rs 10 for diesel. Following the announcement, numerous states run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. Fuel costs in most Indian cities, however, remain above the Rs 100 threshold. On Friday, November 26, petrol prices and diesel prices in India stayed steady for the 23rd day in a row. The Union Government lowered excise duty on both essential fuels earlier this month, on November 4, to bring rates down from record-high levels. Since then, the price of fuel has remained unchanged.

Petrol & diesel prices remain constant for 23rd consecutive day; Check rates across cities

According to a price notification issued by state-owned oil marketing companies, petrol costs Rs 103.97 in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67. Petrol is being sold in Mumbai for Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel is sold for Rs 94.14 per litre. On May 29, this year, the country's financial capital became the first metro in the country to sell petrol for more than Rs 100 per litre. The price of a litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 101.40. The price of a litre of diesel on Friday was Rs 91.43 a litre. In Bhopal, petrol is now available for Rs 107.23. A litre of diesel currently costs Rs 90.87 at the retail level. A litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67 in Kolkata, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.56.

Fuel prices:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

(Image: PTI)