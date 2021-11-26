Last Updated:

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 23rd consecutive Day On Nov 26; Check Rates Here

Petrol prices & diesel prices remain constant for 23rd consecutive day, check rates across cities. Petrol costs Rs 103.97 in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Fuel prices

(IMAGE: PTI)


The Central Government had announced a cut in excise duties on automobile fuels of Rs 5 for petrol and Rs 10 for diesel. Following the announcement, numerous states run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. Fuel costs in most Indian cities, however, remain above the Rs 100 threshold. On Friday, November 26, petrol prices and diesel prices in India stayed steady for the 23rd day in a row. The Union Government lowered excise duty on both essential fuels earlier this month, on November 4, to bring rates down from record-high levels. Since then, the price of fuel has remained unchanged.

Petrol & diesel prices remain constant for 23rd consecutive day; Check rates across cities

According to a price notification issued by state-owned oil marketing companies, petrol costs Rs 103.97 in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67. Petrol is being sold in Mumbai for Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel is sold for Rs 94.14 per litre. On May 29, this year, the country's financial capital became the first metro in the country to sell petrol for more than Rs 100 per litre. The price of a litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 101.40. The price of a litre of diesel on Friday was Rs 91.43 a litre. In Bhopal, petrol is now available for Rs 107.23. A litre of diesel currently costs Rs 90.87 at the retail level. A litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67 in Kolkata, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.56.

Fuel prices: 

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

  • Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

(Image: PTI)

READ | MNS demands Aurangabad administration to withdraw 'no vaccine, no fuel' order
READ | Fuel price Hike, heavy rains & crop failure increases vegetable and fruit cost in Delhi
READ | Prakash Raj quips on tomato, fuel prices with hilarious 'Singam' meme; Asks, 'who did it?'
READ | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces 1% reduction in VAT on petrol and 2% on diesel
READ | Timing of Aurangabad petrol pumps to be curtailed for rollout of ‘no vaccine- no fuel’ initiative
Tags: Petrol prices, Diesel prices, Fuel prices
First Published:
COMMENT