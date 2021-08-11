Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 25th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Prices For Aug 11

After huge changes in fuel prices last month, petrol and diesel prices remained the same for the 25th day as on August 11, Wednesday. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices, the diesel prices remain constant. However, there has been no change in the fuel prices since then. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 105.83 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.96 per litre

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 104.25 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 95.51 per litre

Changes in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4 since the completion of Assembly Polls in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges by the central and state governments.

