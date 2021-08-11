Last Updated:

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 25th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Prices For Aug 11

Fuel prices in India are constant for the 25th day today. The prices have been increasing since May 4 since the Assembly polls in some states.

Petrol and diesel price

After huge changes in fuel prices last month, petrol and diesel prices remained the same for the 25th day as on August 11, Wednesday. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices, the diesel prices remain constant. However, there has been no change in the fuel prices since then. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city. 

Check out today's fuel prices

Fuel prices in India for Wednesday, August 11

  • New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre               
Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

  • Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre 

  • Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre 

  • Kolkata 

Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

  • Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre

  • Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 105.83 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 97.96 per litre

  • Patna

Petrol price: Rs 104.25 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 95.51 per litre

Changes in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4 since the completion of Assembly Polls in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. 

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges by the central and state governments. 

