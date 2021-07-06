Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged In Major Cities On July 6; Check Rates In Your City

After a sharp hike in petrol rates a day ago, fuel price in India remained the same in major cities on July 6. Diesel price also remained stable for the second consecutive day. Though prices have not been revised, both petrol and diesel rates remain high.

Currently, the petrol price in the National Capital is Rs 99.86, whereas the diesel price in Delhi is Rs 89.36. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. Meanwhile, a few cities like Salem, Shimla, Srinagar, Surat, Thane, Trichy, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram have witnessed hike in petrol prices.

The sharp hike in fuel prices has raised concerns among many about economic recovery. Earlier on Monday, Congress had staged a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over rising fuel prices. As protests in the National Capital on Monday had escalated, the Delhi Police had to swing into action to bring back the normal situation. Check the fuel prices in India today below:

Petrol price in India today

Agra - 96.74/L

Ahmedabad - 96.49/L

Allahabad - 97.75/L

Aurangabad - 106.10/L

Bangalore - 103.20/L

Bhopal - 108.41/L

Bhubaneswar - 100.66/L

Chandigarh - 96.03/L

Chennai - 100.75/L

Coimbatore - 101.25/L

Dehradun - 96.55/L

Delhi - 99.86/L

Erode - 101.42/L

Gurgaon - 97.54/L

Guwahati - 95.65/L

Hyderabad - 103.78/L

Indore - 108.26/L

Jaipur - 106.30/L

Jammu - 99.21/L

Jamshedpur - 94.59/L

Kanpur - 97.03/L

Kolhapur - 105.88/L

Kolkata - 99.84/L

Kozhikode - 100.46/L

Lucknow - 96.76/L

Ludhiana - 101.10/L

Madurai - 101.33/L

Mangalore - 101.67/L

Mumbai - 105.92/L

Mysore - 103.08/L

Nagpur - 105.68/L

Nashik - 106.12/L

Patna - 102.29/L

Pune - 105.50/L

Raipur - 97.91/L

Rajkot - 96.59/L

Ranchi - 95.45/L

Salem - 101.57/L

Shimla - 97.52/L

Srinagar - 102.77/L

Surat - 96.67/L

Thane - 106.04/L

Trichy - 101.19/L

Vadodara - 96.33/L

Varanasi - 97.72/L

Visakhapatnam - 101.81/L

Faridabad - 97.83/L

Ghaziabad - 96.84/L

Noida - 97.10/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 101.84/L

Diesel price in India today

Agra - 89.49/L

Ahmedabad - 96.03/L

Allahabad - 90.46/L

Aurangabad - 95.60/L

Bangalore - 94.72/L

Bhopal - 97.93/L

Bhubaneswar - 97.19/L

Chandigarh - 88.81/L

Chennai - 93.72/L

Coimbatore - 94.23/L

Dehradun - 89.87/L

Delhi - 89.18/L

Erode - 94.31/L

Gurgaon - 89.78/L

Guwahati - 88.49/L

Hyderabad - 97.20/L

Indore - 98.02/L

Jaipur - 98.29/L

Jammu-89.93 /L

Jamshedpur-94.25/L

Kanpur - 89.42/L

Kolhapur - 95.54/L

Kolkata - 92.27/L

Kozhikode - 94.48/L

Lucknow - 89.75/L

Ludhiana - 91.94/L

Madurai - 94.49/L

Mangalore - 93.95/L

Mumbai - 96.91/L

Mysore - 94.32 /L

Nagpur - 95.23 /L

Nashik - 95.75 /L

Patna - 94.76 /L

Pune - 95.02 /L

Raipur - 96.63 /L

Rajkot - 96.00 /L

Ranchi - 94.31 /L

Salem - 94.72 /L

Shimla - 88.67 /L

Srinagar - 92.98 /L

Surat - 96.23 /L

Thane - 97.03 /L

Trichy - 94.38 /L

Vadodara - 95.86 /L

Varanasi - 90.43 /L

Visakhapatnam - 97.90 /L

Faridabad - 90.23 /L

Ghaziabad - 89.65 /L

Noida - 89.83 /L

Thiruvananthapuram - 95.93 /L

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)