Petrol, Diesel Prices See Major Dip On Diwali; Check Fuel Rates On Nov 4 Across Cities

In a Diwali bonanza by the Modi government, the fuel prices- petrol and diesel- will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, November 4.

Petrol prices

A day after the central government announced a major cut in taxes, fuel prices have come down from the record-high numbers on Thursday. As per that, the petrol prices in the national capital stands at Rs 103.97 per litre followed by Mumbai at Rs 109.98 per litre, Chennai at Rs 101.40 per litre, and Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices have also undergone a major reduction. The price of diesel in Delhi is at Rs 86.67 per litre, Rs 94.14 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai, and Rs 89.79 per litre in Kolkata. 

Meanwhile, after witnessing a continuous hike in fuel prices for seven consecutive days, the prices remained constant on Wednesday.

Check out fuel prices in India for November 4, Thursday

Mumbai

  • Petrol price: Rs 109.98 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 94.14 per litre 

New Delhi

  • Petrol price: Rs 103.97 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol price: Rs 101.40 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 91.43 per litre 

Bengaluru

  • Petrol price: Rs 107.64 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 92.03 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol price: Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price: Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 94.62 per litre

Patna

  • Petrol price: Rs 107.92 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 93.10 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol: Rs 101.05 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 87.09 per litre

Centre announces reduction on excise duty on fuels

In a Diwali gift to the people, the central government on Wednesday announced a major reduction in excise duty on petrol prices and diesel prices across the country. As a part of it, petrol and diesel prices have been reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, November 4. Apart from that, the Centre has also appealed to the states to cut down on VAT in relief to the people. 

Several states paying heed to the Centre have already reduced the value-added taxes in fuel prices bringing down the rates of petrol and diesel across the states. 

Following the announcement, several states including Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand also decided to make an excise duty cut. Only hours after the Centre’s decision to reduce the fuel prices, the states also announced the excise duty cuts.

States like Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, and Goa have reduced the prices of both the fuel by Rs 7 per litre in addition to the Centre's relief while Uttar Pradesh announced a major drop as they reduced fuel prices by Rs 12. 

