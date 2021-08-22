Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By 15-20 Paise/litre In India; Check Fuel Rates In Your City

A drop in petrol prices by a mere margin of 15-20 paise per litre across the country was witnessed on August 22. Diesel prices too observed a noticeable decrement by 18-20 paise after a day of pause. State-run oil companies notified the price change through a release as the moderation in price comes after a stretch of 35 long days.

Prices for the National and Financial capital; other metros

Petrol prices were slashed by 15-20 p/litre across India. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 20 paise each. This price cut took the value of petrol to Rs. 101.64 per litre with diesel prices still under the three-digit margin of Rs. 89.07 as updated on Sunday.

Mumbai on May 29, became the first metro city in India where Petrol was sold for more than Rs.100 per litre. While the financial hub's pricing was taken into consideration, petrol was being retailed for Rs. 107.66, which was just 17 paise lower than the former price of Rs. 107.83. Diesel prices also dropped by 20 paise and were sold at Rs. 96.64 per litre in Maharashtra's capital. The price cut in diesel is the fourth since August 18, when the reduction cycle began. All four reductions have been of 20 paise per litre each.

The petrol and diesel prices saw a cut of 15 and 19 paise respectively in Kolkata. With the revision, a litre of petrol was sold at Rs. 101.93 and diesel at Rs. 92.13. In Chennai, however, the lowest prices were observed where Petrol was being sold at 99.32 and diesel for 93.66 respectively.

The reduction came as international oil prices tumbled to their lowest level since May, after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar. International oil rates have fallen to USD 66 a barrel from USD 75 per barrel touched last month.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 percent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices

City Wise List For Petrol Price

Agra 98.47 ₹/L-0.14

Ahmedabad 98.44 ₹/L-0.15

Allahabad 98.79 ₹/L-0.15

Aurangabad 108.99 ₹/L-0.07

Bangalore 105.13 ₹/L-0.12

Bhopal 110.06 ₹/L-0.14

Bhubaneswar 102.46 ₹/L-0.20

Chandigarh 97.80 ₹/L-0.13

Chennai 99.32 ₹/L-0.15

Coimbatore 99.80 ₹/L-0.13

Dehradun 98.00 ₹/L-0.08

Delhi 101.64 ₹/L-0.20

Erode 99.80 ₹/L-0.14

Gurgaon 99.35 ₹/L-0.11

Guwahati 97.47 ₹/L-0.17

Hyderabad 105.69 ₹/L-0.14

Indore 110.10 ₹/L-0.16

Jaipur 108.56 ₹/L-0.15

Jammu 100.93 ₹/L-0.16

Jamshedpur 96.47 ₹/L-0.13

Kanpur 98.38 ₹/L-0.17

Kolhapur 107.77 ₹/L-0.12

Kolkata 101.93 ₹/L-0.15

Kozhikode 102.07 ₹/L-0.17

Lucknow 98.70 ₹/L-0.22

Ludhiana 103.35 ₹/L-0.11

Madurai 99.89 ₹/L-0.14

Mangalore 104.28 ₹/L-0.17

Mumbai 107.66 ₹/L-0.17

Mysore 104.63 ₹/L-0.18

Nagpur 107.41 ₹/L-0.17

Nashik 108.14 ₹/L0.00

Patna 104.10 ₹/L-0.15

Pune 107.22 ₹/L-0.17

Raipur 99.58 ₹/L-0.23

Rajkot 98.20 ₹/L-0.17

Ranchi 96.53 ₹/L-0.15

Salem 100.18 ₹/L0.00

Shimla 99.42 ₹/L0.00

Srinagar 104.76 ₹/L+0.10

Surat 98.46 ₹/L0.00

Thane 107.95 ₹/L0.00

Trichy 99.91 ₹/L0.00

Vadodara 98.25 ₹/L0.00

Varanasi 99.63 ₹/L0.00

Visakhapatnam 106.80 ₹/L0.00

Faridabad 99.67 ₹/L-0.08

Ghaziabad 98.71 ₹/L-0.12

Noida 98.92 ₹/L-0.10

Thiruvananthapuram 103.82 ₹/L0.00

City Wise List for Diesel Prices

Agra 89.20 ₹/L-0.17

Ahmedabad 95.95 ₹/L-0.18

Allahabad 89.54 ₹/L-0.18

Aurangabad 97.96 ₹/L-0.11

Bangalore 94.49 ₹/L-0.16

Bhopal 97.88 ₹/L-0.17

Bhubaneswar 97.08 ₹/L-0.19

Chandigarh 88.77 ₹/L-0.16

Chennai 93.66 ₹/L-0.18

Coimbatore 94.15 ₹/L-0.16

Dehradun 89.86 ₹/L-0.13

Delhi 89.07 ₹/L-0.20

Erode9 4.16 ₹/L-0.17

Gurgaon 89.75 ₹/L-0.14

Guwahati 88.41 ₹/L-0.20

Hyderabad 97.15 ₹/L-0.18

Indore 97.94 ₹/L-0.19

Jaipur 98.22 ₹/L-0.17

Jammu 89.68 ₹/L-0.19

Jamshedpur 93.93 ₹/L-0.20

Kanpur 89.14 ₹/L-0.19

Kolhapur 95.30 ₹/L-0.16

Kolkata 92.13 ₹/L-0.19

Kozhikode 94.20 ₹/L-0.20

Lucknow 89.45 ₹/L-0.16

Ludhiana 91.74 ₹/L-0.13

Madurai 94.26 ₹/L-0.17

Mangalore 93.68 ₹/L-0.20

Mumbai 96.64 ₹/L-0.20

Mysore 94.03 ₹/L-0.20

Nagpur 94.96 ₹/L-0.20

Nashik 95.67 ₹/L0.00

Patna 94.86 ₹/L-0.15

Pune 94.74 ₹/L-0.19

Raipur 96.29 ₹/L-0.19

Rajkot 95.72 ₹/L-0.21

Ranchi 94.02 ₹/L-0.20

Salem 94.56 ₹/L0.00

Shimla 88.61 ₹/L0.00

Srinagar 92.98 ₹/L+0.06

Surat 96.03 ₹/L0.00

Thane 96.96 ₹/L0.00

Trichy 94.31 ₹/L0.00

Vadodara 95.79 ₹/L0.00

Varanasi 90.34 ₹/L0.00

Visakhapatnam 97.83 ₹/L0.00

Faridabad 90.04 ₹/L-0.12

Ghaziabad 89.44 ₹/L-0.15

Noida 89.64 ₹/L-0.14

Thiruvananthapuram 95.86 ₹/L0.00

Image Credit - PTI