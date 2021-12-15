Petrol, Diesel Prices Static On Dec 15; Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi & Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for over a month on Wednesday, December 15, except for Delhi, where it became cheaper. The Delhi government had recently announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. Petrol became Rs 8 cheaper per litre as a result of this, delivering much-needed relief to the general public.

Petrol Prices & Diesel Prices on Dec 15 below Rs 100 in many cities

Last month, the central government had decided to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel to help bring down the country's soaring fuel prices. The excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while the excise duty on diesel was reduced by Rs 10 per litre.

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 am, any adjustment in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre today while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40 while the price of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre.

Fuel prices in India today

Mumbai

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol price in Delhi - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price in Chennai - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata - Rs 89.79 per litre

Pune

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol price in Bhopal - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol price in Bangaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bangaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol price in Guwahati - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol price in Gandhinagar - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel price in Gandhinagar - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram