Petrol, Diesel Prices Static On Dec 15; Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi & Other Cities

Fuel prices in India remained steady for over a month on December 15, except for Delhi, where it became cheaper earlier. Check petrol and diesel prices today

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for over a month on Wednesday, December 15, except for Delhi, where it became cheaper. The Delhi government had recently announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. Petrol became Rs 8 cheaper per litre as a result of this, delivering much-needed relief to the general public.

Petrol Prices & Diesel Prices on Dec 15 below Rs 100 in many cities

Last month, the central government had decided to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel to help bring down the country's soaring fuel prices. The excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while the excise duty on diesel was reduced by Rs 10 per litre.

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 am, any adjustment in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre today while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40 while the price of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre. 

Fuel prices in India today

Mumbai

  • Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol price in Delhi - Rs 95.41 per litre
  • Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol price in Chennai - Rs 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel price in Chennai - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel price in Kolkata - Rs 89.79 per litre

Pune

  • Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre
  • Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol price in Bhopal - Rs 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel price in Bhopal - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bangaluru

  • Petrol price in Bangaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel price in  Bangaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol price in Guwahati - Rs 94.58 per litre
  • Diesel price in Guwahati - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre
  • Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

  • Petrol price in Gandhinagar - Rs 95.35 per litre
  • Diesel price in Gandhinagar - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 106.36 per litre
  • Diesel price in Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 93.47 per litre
