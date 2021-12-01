Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged For 28 Days In A Row

On Wednesday, December 1, the price of fuel stayed steady for the 28th consecutive day, while the price of diesel remained unchanged as well. Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady across the country since last month, following a series of price hikes and the central government's subsequent decision to reduce the excise duty on auto fuels. As a result of public outcry and the Opposition, the Modi government cut petrol prices by Rs 5 and diesel prices by Rs 10 at a time when fuel prices were at all-time highs. Following the decision, the price of petrol and diesel fell below Rs 100 in some cities.

Not only the Centre, but many states and union territories also stepped in to decrease petrol and diesel prices by slashing their own Value Added Tax (VAT). With the exception of Congress-ruled Punjab and Chhattisgarh and BJD-ruled Odisha, these states were predominantly BJP or NDA-ruled. In addition, the Arvind Kejriwal government announced the 19.4% reduction in VAT in Delhi on Wednesday, December 1, which will come into effect from midnight.

In the national capital, the price of auto fuel has been reduced to Rs 103.97 per litre following the fall in petrol prices. On November 14, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at Rs 86.67 per litre. However, the national capital will see a decline in fuel prices from midnight.

Following the reduction in excise tax by the Centre, the price of petrol in Mumbai plummeted below Rs 110. On November 14, the retail price of petrol was Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel was Rs 94.14 per litre. In Kolkata, too, the price of petrol remained steady. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67. In the eastern city, a litre of diesel was available for Rs 89.79. On November 14, petrol was selling for Rs 101.40 in Chennai. The price of diesel remained steady at Rs 91.43 per litre as well. On the day, the price of petrol in Gurgaon was Rs 95.90 per litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 87.11 per litre. Petrol was selling for Rs 107.06 per litre in Jaipur. One litre of diesel cost Rs 90.07 in Jaipur today.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 103.97

Kolkata ₹ 104.67

Mumbai ₹ 109.98

Chennai ₹ 101.40

Gurgaon ₹ 95.81

Noida ₹ 95.48

Bangalore ₹ 100.58

Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.87

Chandigarh ₹ 94.23

Hyderabad ₹ 108.20

Jaipur ₹ 107.28

Lucknow ₹ 95.13

Patna ₹ 106.01

Trivandrum ₹ 106.07

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 86.67

Kolkata ₹ 89.79

Mumbai ₹ 94.14

Chennai ₹ 91.43

Gurgaon ₹ 87.02

Noida ₹ 86.99

Bangalore ₹ 85.01

Bhubaneswar ₹ 91.68

Chandigarh ₹ 80.90

Hyderabad ₹ 94.62

Jaipur ₹ 90.90

Lucknow ₹ 86.67

Patna ₹ 91.19

Trivandrum ₹ 93.21

Following the central government's reduction in excise duty, the total incidence of taxes on petrol has decreased to 50%. The diesel tax has been reduced to 40%. Prices for petrol and diesel vary by state due to factors such as worldwide crude oil prices, VAT, and freight charges. Every day at 6 a.m., the oil marketing corporations change the price of petrol and diesel.

