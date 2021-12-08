Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Dec 8; Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities

The price of petrol remained steady on Wednesday, December 8, as did the price of diesel. Fuel costs have remained stable after the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on them over a month ago. The central government slashed the price of fuel by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following the Centre's lead, many states reduced their Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to further cut their prices.
On November 30, Delhi became the most recent state to announce a reduction in the VAT on petrol and diesel. The Arvind Kejriwal government slashed petrol taxes from 30% to 19.4%, lowering the price by Rs 8. The current price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre; while diesel rates -- which were kept unchanged -- stand at Rs 86.67.
Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Unchanged On December 8
The price of petrol in Mumbai is currently retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14. Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 104.67 per litre, but fuel is set at Rs 89.79. In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol was decreased to Rs 101.40, while the price of a litre of diesel has reduced to Rs 91.43.
Check Fuel prices in India today:
Mumbai
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre
Kolkata
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre
Bhopal
- Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre
Hyderabad
- Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre
- Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre
Bengaluru
- Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre
- Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre
Chandigarh
- Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre
- Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre
Jaipur
- Petrol price in Jaipur: Rs 107.06
- Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07
Gurgaon
- Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90
- Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11
Raipur
- Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11
- Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33
Guwahati
- Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre
- Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre
Lucknow
- Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre
- Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre
Ahmedabad
- Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre
- Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre
Gandhinagar
- Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
- Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
- Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
- Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre