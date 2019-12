Petrol was seen leaking from a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pipeline at Mullapadu village in Penuganchiprolu Mandal on Wednesday. Ramakrishna, Sub Inspector (SI) of Penuganchiprolu said, "In the morning, villagers found that petrol was leaking from the HPCL pipeline here. According to them, the pipeline was repaired a few weeks back because of the leakage".