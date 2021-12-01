In a major development, the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Delhi government on Wednesday has slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol prices. The VAT has been slashed by Rs 8 per litre. This decision was taken after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a cabinet meeting at 11 am. In addition, it also comes nearly a month after the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively on November 3. Before the reduction of VAT, fuel prices in the national capital had skyrocketed beyond Rs 100 per litre. The new petrol rates will come into effect from midnight.

Back in November, the BJP and Congress had urged the Delhi government to reduce VAT on fuel to give relief to people. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had said the Kejriwal government must immediately reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel in Delhi by Rs 10 each, claiming it was highest across the country. Bidhuri had said that the Central government has given "tremendous relief" to people by slashing excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel. Following the Centre's move, 13 states and union territories reduced VAT, but the Delhi government is still silent on this issue, Bidhuri had said in a statement.

"Many states, including Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka, have followed the Centre's decision, but the Delhi government is not yet ready for it," he said at the time

Centre slashes fuel prices

On November 3, excise duty on petrol and diesel were reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from November 4. As per govt sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol were meant as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States had also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol & diesel to give relief to consumers.

"The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements. The reduction in excise duty on Petrol and Diesel will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping the poor and middle classes. Today’s decision is expected to further spur the overall economic cycle," read the government press release.

