Petrol Price Hit Fresh Record High; Check Fuel Prices Of All Major Cities On July 5

On July 5 (Monday) petrol touched a record high price across the country again while diesel rates remained the same. The pertol price soared by 35 paise in the national capital. Meanwhile, Congress launched violent protests in Delhi on Monday, July 5 against the rising fuel prices. The protest escalated and Delhi police had to swing into action to bring the outcry under control.

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 96.74/L

Ahmedabad - 96.49/L

Allahabad - 97.75/L

Aurangabad - 106.10/L

Bangalore - 103.20/L

Bhopal - 108.41/L

Bhubaneswar - 100.66/L

Chandigarh - 96.03/L

Chennai - 100.75/L

Coimbatore - 101.25/L

Dehradun - 96.55/L

Delhi - 99.86/L

Erode - 101.42/L

Gurgaon - 97.54/L

Guwahati - 95.65/L

Hyderabad - 103.78/L

Indore - 108.26/L

Jaipur - 106.30/L

Jammu - 99.21/L

Jamshedpur - 94.59/L

Kanpur - 97.03/L

Kolhapur - 105.88/L

Kolkata - 99.84/L

Kozhikode - 100.46/L

Lucknow - 96.76/L

Ludhiana - 101.10/L

Madurai - 101.33/L

Mangalore - 101.67/L

Mumbai - 105.92/L

Mysore - 103.08/L

Nagpur - 105.68/L

Nashik - 106.12/L

Patna - 102.29/L

Pune - 105.50/L

Raipur - 97.91/L

Rajkot - 96.59/L

Ranchi - 95.45/L

Salem - 101.40/L

Shimla - 97.58/L

Srinagar - 102.77/L

Surat - 96.68/L

Thane - 105.94/L

Trichy - 101.30/L

Vadodara - 96.55/L

Varanasi - 97.43/L

Visakhapatnam - 105.21/L

Faridabad - 97.83/L

Ghaziabad - 96.84/L

Noida - 97.10/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 101.84/L

Diesel prices in India today