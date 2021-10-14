Petrol Price In Delhi At Rs 104.79 After Fuel Prices Hiked Again On Thursday, Check Rates

After remaining stable for two consecutive days, fuel prices in India have again witnessed a hike on Thursday, October 14. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 35 paise followed by a hike of around 30 paise in diesel prices. As per that, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 104.79 per litre and the diesel price is Rs 93.52 per litre. Similarly, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 110.75 per litre and the diesel price is Rs 101.40 per litre.

Notably, fuel prices witnessed a hike for fifth consecutive days starting from October 5, however, there was a two-day pause on October 12 and October 13. Earlier on October 11, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100 mark after the prices were increased by 30 paise. Read on to know today's fuel prices in India.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 14, Thursday

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 110.75 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 101.40 per litre

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 104.79 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 93.52 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.10 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.93 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 108.44 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 99.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 105.43 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 96.63 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 109.00 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 102.04 per litre

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 108.28 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 100.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.96 per litre

Centre's take on fuel price hike

Early in August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut and had informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government. The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates.