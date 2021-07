Petrol Price In India Remains Unchanged; Check Fuel Prices In Major Cities As On July 9

The fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Friday (July 9) after witnessing a hike in the last two days. As per the country's largest oil refiner Indian Oil, the Petrol price is ₹ 100.56 per litre in Delhi and diesel was priced at ₹ 89.62 per litre. Mumbai is currently experiencing the highest rate with petrol price at ₹ 106.59 and diesel at ₹ 97.18. For the past several days, the fuel prices are constantly changing considering crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Here's petrol prices in major cities of India as of July 9

Agra - 97.37 ₹/L

Ahmedabad - 97.35 ₹/L

Allahabad - 97.70 ₹/L

Aurangabad - 107.83 ₹/L

Bangalore - 103.93 ₹/L

Bhopal - 108.88 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar - 101.37 ₹/L

Chandigarh - 96.70 ₹/L

Chennai - 101.37 ₹/L

Coimbatore - 101.86 ₹/L

Dehradun - 97.10 ₹/L

Delhi - 100.56 ₹/L

Erode - 101.94 ₹/L

Gurgaon - 98.22 ₹/L

Guwahati - 96.34 ₹/L

Hyderabad - 104.50 ₹/L

Indore - 108.95 ₹/L

Jaipur - 107.37 ₹/L

Jammu - 99.87 ₹/L

Jamshedpur - 95.66 ₹/L

Kanpur - 97.33 ₹/L

Kolhapur - 106.67 ₹/L

Kolkata - 100.62 ₹/L

Kozhikode - 100.97 ₹/L

Lucknow - 97.67 ₹/L

Ludhiana - 102.20 ₹/L

Madurai - 101.93 ₹/L

Mangalore - 103.13 ₹/L

Mumbai - 106.59 ₹/L

Mysore - 103.49 ₹/L

Nagpur - 106.35 ₹/L

Nashik - 106.92 ₹/L

Patna - 102.79 ₹/L

Pune - 106.16 ₹/L

Raipur - 98.58 ₹/L

Rajkot - 97.13 ₹/L

Ranchi - 95.70 ₹/L

Salem - 102.18 ₹/L

Shimla - 98.19 ₹/L

Srinagar - 103.44 ₹/L

Surat - 97.35 ₹/L

Thane - 106.72 ₹/L

Trichy - 101.81 ₹/L

Vadodara - 97.01 ₹/L

Varanasi - 98.41 ₹/L

Visakhapatnam - 105.52 ₹/L

Faridabad - 98.51 ₹/L

Ghaziabad - 97.58 ₹/L

Noida - 97.78 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 102.54 ₹/L

Diesel prices in major cities of India