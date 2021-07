Petrol Price Today Rose Across Metro Cities On July 2, Diesel Rates Remain Same; Details

After two days, Petrol prices have hiked in the metro cities once again on Friday, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data. In Delhi, petrol prices have gone up by 35 paise from Rs 98.81 per litre to ₹ 99.16 per litre and in Mumbai, petrol prices hiked by 34 paise from ₹ 104.90 per litre to ₹ 105.24 per litre. However, Diesel prices remain the same.

Here are petrol, diesel rates in leading metro cities:

Delhi Petrol prices -Rs 99.16 per litre, Diesel prices -Rs 89.18 per litre

Mumbai Petrol prices - Rs 105.24 per litre, Diesel prices -Rs96.72 per litre

Kolkata Petrol prices -Rs 99.04 per litre, Diesel prices -Rs 92.03 per litre

Chennai Petrol prices -Rs 100.13 per litre, Diesel prices -Rs 93.72 per litre

Petrol rates had already crossed the Rs 100 mark much earlier in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Among the metros, besides Mumbai and Chennai, petrol is above Rs 100 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Here are the Diesel prices across India

Agra - 89.06/L

Ahmedabad - 96.17/L

Allahabad - 89.55/L

Aurangabad - 96.27/L

Bangalore - 94.54/L

Bhopal - 97.95/L

Bhubaneswar - 97.19/L

Chandigarh - 88.81/L

Chennai - 93.72/L

Coimbatore - 94.45/L

Dehradun - 89.87/L

Delhi - 89.18/L

Erode - 94.59/L

Gurgaon - 89.65/L

Guwahati - 88.49/L

Hyderabad - 97.20/L

Indore - 98.02/L

Jaipur - 98.49/L

Jammu - 89.82/L

Jamshedpur - 94.11/L

Kanpur - 89.47/L

Kolhapur - 95.35/L

Kolkata - 92.03/L

Kozhikode - 94.17/L

Lucknow - 89.59/L

Ludhiana - 91.47/L

Madurai - 94.29/L

Mangalore - 93.22/L

Mumbai - 96.72/L

Mysore - 94.43/L

Nagpur - 95.48/L

Nashik - 95.36/L

Patna - 94.24/L

Pune - 95.07/L

Raipur - 96.44/L

Rajkot - 95.82/L

Ranchi - 94.12/L

Salem - 94.54/L

Shimla - 88.66/L

Srinagar - 92.80/L

Surat - 96.05/L

Thane - 94.41/L

Trichy - 94.47/L

Vadodara - 95.68/L

Varanasi - 90.27/L

Visakhapatnam - 98.33/L

Faridabad - 89.83/L

Ghaziabad - 89.14/L

Noida - 89.50/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 95.87/L