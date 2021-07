Petrol Price Touches Record High On July 12 While Diesel Slips; Check Today's Fuel Rates

After reaching a historic high, the diesel prices decreased marginally by 15 to 17 paise on July 12 while petrol prices continued to rise by 25 to 34 paise. The decline in diesel prices have come after more than two months. On the other hand, after remaining unchanged for a day, petrol prices touched a record high across the country on Monday following the hike.

Petrol price, which has already crossed Rs 100 in more than half of the country, rose to Rs 101.19 a litre in Delhi, Rs 107.20 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 101.39 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 101.96 in Chennai.

Petrol prices in major cities of India

Agra- 97.98 ₹/L

Ahmedabad- 97.96 ₹/L

Allahabad -98.31 ₹/L

Aurangabad- 108.44 ₹/L

Bangalore- 104.58 ₹/L

Bhopal- 109.53 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar- 102.01 ₹/L

Chandigarh - 97.31 ₹/L

Chennai- 101.92 ₹/L

Coimbatore- 102.42 ₹/L

Dehradun - 97.58 ₹/L

Delhi - 101.19 ₹/L

Erode- 102.49 ₹/L

Gurgaon- 98.83 ₹/L

Guwahati- 96.98 ₹/L

Hyderabad- 105.15 ₹/L

Indore- 109.60 ₹/L

Jaipur- 108.03 ₹/L

Jammu - 100.47 ₹/L

Jamshedpur- 96.14 ₹/L

Kanpur- 97.94 ₹/L

Kolhapur- 107.28 ₹/L

Kolkata- 101.35 ₹/L

Kozhikode- 101.60 ₹/L

Lucknow- 98.01 ₹/L

Ludhiana- 102.82 ₹/L

Madurai- 102.48 ₹/L

Mangalore- 103.78 ₹/L

Mumbai- 107.20 ₹/L

Mysore- 104.14 ₹/L

Nagpur- 106.95 ₹/L

Nashik- 107.53 ₹/L

Patna- 103.52 ₹/L

Pune- 106.77 ₹/L

Raipur- 99.18 ₹/L

Rajkot- 97.74 ₹/L

Ranchi- 96.18 ₹/L

Salem- 102.74 ₹/L

Shimla- 98.53 ₹/L

Srinagar- 104.04 ₹/L

Surat- 97.69 ₹/L

Thane- 107.05 ₹/L

Trichy- 102.12 ₹/L

Vadodara- 97.35 ₹/L

Varanasi- 98.75 ₹/L

Visakhapatnam -105.87 ₹/L

Faridabad- 99.12 ₹/L

Ghaziabad- 98.19 ₹/L

Noida- 98.39 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 102.89 ₹/L

Diesel prices across major cities in India

Agra- 89.80 ₹/L

Ahmedabad- 96.59 ₹/L

Allahabad- 90.14 ₹/L

Aurangabad- 98.53 ₹/L

Bangalore- 95.09 ₹/L

Bhopal- 98.50 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar- 97.78 ₹/L

Chandigarh- 89.35 ₹/L

Chennai- 94.24 ₹/L

Coimbatore- 94.75 ₹/L

Dehradun- 90.41 ₹/L

Delhi- 89.72 ₹/L

Erode- 94.82 ₹/L

Gurgaon- 90.31 ₹/L

Guwahati- 89.05 ₹/L

Hyderabad- 97.78 ₹/L

Indore- 98.59 ₹/L

Jaipur- 98.85 ₹/L

Jammu- 90.28 ₹/L

Jamshedpur- 94.62 ₹/L

Kanpur- 89.78 ₹/L

Kolhapur- 95.90 ₹/L

Kolkata- 92.81 ₹/L

Kozhikode- 94.85 ₹/L

Lucknow- 90.27 ₹/L

Ludhiana- 92.29 ₹/L

Madurai- 94.83 ₹/L

Mangalore- 94.32 ₹/L

Mumbai- 97.29 ₹/L

Mysore- 94.69 ₹/L

Nagpur- 95.60 ₹/L

Nashik- 96.12 ₹/L

Patna- 95.30 ₹/L

Pune- 95.38 ₹/L

Raipur- 97.01 ₹/L

Rajkot- 96.38 ₹/L

Ranchi- 94.68 ₹/L

Salem- 95.06 ₹/L

Shimla- 89.18 ₹/L

Srinagar- 93.33 ₹/L

Surat- 96.78 ₹/L

Thane- 97.58 ₹/L

Trichy- 94.86 ₹/L

Vadodara- 96.42 ₹/L

Varanasi- 90.95 ₹/L

Visakhapatnam- 98.43 ₹/L

Faridabad- 90.58 ₹/L

Ghaziabad- 90.01 ₹/L

Noida- 90.19 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 96.47 ₹/L

(Image credit: PTI)