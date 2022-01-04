Last Updated:

Petrol Prices & Diesel Prices Remain Static On Jan 4, 2022; Check Fuel Rates Across India

Fuel prices of petrol and diesel across many cities in India remained static on January 4, with no major changes by the state-run oil marketing companies.

Petrol prices

The price of petrol and diesel across many cities in India remained unchanged yet again on January 4. There were no major changes by the state-run oil marketing companies that have been keeping the prices of petrol and diesel stable lately. The excise duty on both petrol and diesel was earlier cut down by the central government during Diwali. Following this, the fuel prices have not increased. The prices were last revised in November last year, cutting down from the all-time high rates. 

Following the Centre's cue, several states and union territories have slashed the value-added tax (VAT) including Delhi. While petrol prices in the national capital stand at Rs 95.41 per litre, diesel prices remain at Rs 86.67 per litre. Similarly, with reductions in VAT on fuel prices, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre respectively in Mumbai. 

The price of petrol in Chennai remained at Rs 101.50 per litre, while diesel is Rs 91.52. Meanwhile, for Kolkata, petrol prices are retailing at Rs 104.67 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 101.56 per litre.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 4, 2022

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 101.50 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 91.52 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

  • Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.81 per litre

Oil manufacturing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum make changes in fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charge.

