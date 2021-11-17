Petrol Prices & Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 14th Day In A Row; Check Rates For Nov 17

The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the 14th consecutive day in a row on November 17. The petrol price in Delhi costs Rs 103.97 a litre while the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price is Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. Petrol in Chennai is priced at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.79 a litre.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Union government announced a reduction in excise duties on fuels. As a result, petrol and diesel prices have plummeted across the country. The government resorted to decreasing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10 after experiencing an all-time high in prices and therefore garnering flak for it. Following this decision, various states, largely run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

Punjab and Rajasthan are the only two states ruled by the opposition that have announced price reductions for petrol and diesel. Odisha has cut the sales tax by Rs 4.55 and by Rs 3.21 in Bihar. According to pricing lists given by state-owned fuel retailers, petrol prices in Punjab were decreased by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 19.61 per litre as a result of the combined impact of the excise duty and VAT cuts

Petrol prices in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 103.97

Kolkata ₹ 104.67

Mumbai ₹ 109.98

Chennai ₹ 101.40

Gurgaon ₹ 95.62

Noida ₹ 95.48

Bangalore ₹ 100.58

Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.67

Chandigarh ₹ 94.23

Hyderabad ₹ 108.20

Jaipur ₹ 111.53

Lucknow ₹ 95.39

Patna ₹ 106.01

Trivandrum ₹ 106.65

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 86.67

Kolkata ₹ 89.79

Mumbai ₹ 94.14

Chennai ₹ 91.43

Gurgaon ₹ 86.84

Noida ₹ 86.99

Bangalore ₹ 85.01

Bhubaneswar ₹ 91.49

Chandigarh ₹ 80.90

Hyderabad ₹ 94.62

Jaipur ₹ 96.11

Lucknow ₹ 86.92

Patna ₹ 91.19

Trivandrum ₹ 93.75

Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand are among states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits. Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu are among the states where Congress and its partners have yet to decrease VAT. VAT has not been reduced in AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-ruled West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana, and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh.