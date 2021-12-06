Petrol Prices & Diesel Prices Remain Steady On Dec 6; Check Fuel Rates Across Major Cities

Since the Centre has announced the major slash in VAT on fuel rates in India, petrol and diesel prices have been constant for over a month now. The decision of the central government has brought down the rates from all-time highs providing major relief to the people. Similarly, petrol prices along with diesel prices remained unchanged on December 6, 2021.

Petrol costs Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre followed by diesel which costs Rs 94.14 per litre. Petrol is available for Rs 101.40 a litre in Chennai, and diesel is sold for Rs 91.43 per litre. Similarly, fuel rates in Kolkata stayed steady at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices and diesel prices in all major cities on December 6, 2021

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Fuel prices in India come down as Centre slashes excise duty

Fuel prices in India down since early October after the Central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 as a Diwali gift to citizens further providing a major relief to those suffering from inflation and increasing fuel costs. Following this, around 24 states and UTs reduced their VAT rates in various proportions leading to a reduction in petrol and diesel prices in many cities. However, there are still other states which have not yet announced any reduction.

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum alter fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not yet raised the prices of petrol and diesel after the Centre announced a cut of excise duty on fuel prices on Diwali eve. Following the reduction, around 24 states and union territories so fat have announced reductions in VAT rates on petrol and diesel.