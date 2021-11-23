Petrol Prices & Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Nov 23, Check Rates Across Major Cities

On Tuesday, November 23, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged. Following the central government's announcement of a reduction in excise duties at the beginning of the month, the price of fuel in India has remained steady for the 20th consecutive day. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision, the price of petrol was dropped by Rs 5 and the price of diesel was reduced by Rs 10. Following his lead, numerous states reduced petrol and diesel prices by lowering VAT on excise duty.

Apart from Odisha, it was largely BJP or NDA-ruled states that hurried to lower the VAT on petrol and diesel at initially. The state of Chhattisgarh was the most recent to reduce fuel tariffs. On Monday, the Chhattisgarh government opted to lower VAT on petrol and diesel by 1% and 2%, respectively, nearly three weeks after the Centre reduced excise duty on the two fuels.

Petrol & diesel prices in India: Check fuel rates in all major cities on November 23

Petrol prices in Delhi were dropped to Rs 103.97 on Tuesday as a result of the Centre's tax reduction. The price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 109.98 a litre, the highest among the metropolitan cities. On Sunday, the price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata was Rs 104.67. The price of a litre of fuel in Chennai is Rs 101.40. Diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. No VAT reductions have been declared by the Delhi government. The retail price of diesel in Mumbai remained stable at Rs 94.14 per litre following the price reduction. The price of a litre of fuel in Kolkata was set at Rs 89.79. In Chennai, a litre of diesel cost Rs 91.43, while in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a litre of diesel cost Rs 90.87.

Fuel prices today:

Mumbai:

Petrol price: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel pricei: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi:

Petrol price: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal:

Petrol price: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad:

Petrol price: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol price: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol price: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati:

Petrol price: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol price: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 86.80 per litre

(IMAGE: PTI)