Petrol Prices & Diesel Prices Today On December 25: Check Fuel Rates Across Indian Cities

The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Saturday (December 25). On the occasion of Diwali, the Union government announced a reduction in excise duties on fuels. As a result, petrol and diesel prices have plummeted across the country. The government resorted to decreasing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10 after experiencing an all-time high in prices and therefore garnering flak for it. Following this decision, various states, largely run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Punjab and Rajasthan are the only two states ruled by the opposition that have announced price reductions for petrol and diesel.

Fuel Prices on December 25

CITIES PETROL PRICE (per litre) DIESEL PRICE (per litre) New Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Chennai ₹ 101.40 ₹ 91.43 Gurgaon ₹ 95.68 ₹ 86.90 Noida ₹ 95.30 ₹ 86.81 Bengaluru ₹ 100.65 ₹ 85.08 Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.81 ₹ 91.62 Chandigarh ₹ 94.23 ₹ 80.90 Hyderabad ₹ 108.20 ₹ 94.62 Jaipur ₹ 106.94 ₹ 90.60 Lucknow ₹ 95.28 ₹ 86.80 Patna ₹ 106.44 ₹ 91.59 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 106.36 ₹ 93.47

According to pricing lists provided by state-owned OMCs, the combined impact of the excise tax and VAT cuts reduced petrol prices in Punjab by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 19.61 per litre. The VAT on petrol has been decreased by Rs 11.02 in the state, while the VAT on diesel has been reduced by Rs 6.77. Diesel prices have reduced by Rs 9.52 per litre in Ladakh, the most dramatic drop. This is owing to a drop in VAT as well as a Rs 10 per litre reduction in excise charge.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol on December 24 costs Rs 95.41, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.14. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 101.40 and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre. A litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67 in Kolkata, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.79. Petrol prices Rs 107.23 a litre in Bhopal, while diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.