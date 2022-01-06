Petrol Prices & Diesel Prices Unchanged For Over 35 Days; Check Rates Across Cities Today

With no changes by the state-run oil marketing companies, fuel prices across the country remained stagnant for almost 35 days in a row on January 6, 2022. Earlier, fuel prices were revised in the month of November when the union government announced a significant reduction in VAT on fuel prices giving major relief to the consumers from all-time high rates.

Following the Centre's cue, several states and union territories have also announced a cut on value-added tax (VAT) including Delhi being the recent one. While petrol prices in the national capital stand at Rs 95.41 per litre, diesel prices remain at Rs 86.67 per litre. Similarly, with reductions in VAT on fuel prices, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre respectively in Mumbai. Also, the cost of petrol in Chennai remained at Rs 101.40 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 91.43. Meanwhile, for Kolkata, petrol prices are retailing at Rs 104.67 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 101.56 per litre.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 6, 2022

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

The major reduction in 2021 came after the Centre's announcement on Diwali eve where it brought the highest-ever excise duty cut on rising fuel prices. In a major relief to the people who were struggling with the skyrocketing fuel rates, the government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs 5 and of diesel by Rs 10 accordingly. Following the same, several BJP-ruled States also announced the cut on value-added tax on both petrol and diesel prices.

Image: PTI