Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices On Jan 13, 2022; Check Rates In Metro Cities

With no changes over the last 42 days now by the state-run oil marketing companies, fuel prices in India continue to remain stagnant on January 13, 2022. Earlier, fuel prices were revised in the month of November when the union government announced a significant reduction in VAT on fuel prices giving major relief to the consumers from all-time high rates. Notably, in the latest news, the Delhi government making a major move slashed value-added tax on petrol prices by Rs 8 per litre. This brought the record high prices of petrol from Rs 103 per litre to the current Rs 95 per litre.

Meanwhile, the BJP-ruled states and union territories were the first to announce a cut on value-added tax (VAT) after which the opposition-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan also followed the cue. Since then, the petrol prices in the national capital stand at Rs 95.41 per litre which is the cheapest in comparison to other metro cities, while the diesel prices remain at Rs 86.67 per litre. Similarly, with reductions in VAT on fuel prices, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre respectively in Mumbai. Also, the cost of petrol in Chennai remained at Rs 101.40 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 91.43. Meanwhile, for Kolkata, petrol prices are retailing at Rs 104.67 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 101.56 per litre.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 13, 2022

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

The major reduction in 2021 came after the Centre's announcement on Diwali eve where it brought the highest-ever excise duty cut on rising fuel prices. In a major relief to the people who were struggling with the skyrocketing fuel rates, the government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs 5 and of diesel by Rs 10 accordingly. Following the same, several BJP-ruled States also announced the cut on value-added tax on both petrol and diesel prices.

Image: PTI