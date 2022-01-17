Last Updated:

Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Constant On Jan 17, 2022; Check Rates Here

With no changes by the state-run oil marketing companies, fuel prices in India have remained stagnant for around two months now on January 17, 2022.

The petrol and diesel price for Monday, 17 January remained unchanged. In Delhi, fuel is moderately cheaper than the rest of the metros because the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

The price of petrol after the VAT cut will go down from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre, sources told PTI. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40. On Monday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 17, 2022

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bangaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

8. Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

  • Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

The major reduction in 2021 came after the Centre's announcement on Diwali eve where it brought the highest-ever excise duty cut on rising fuel prices. In a major relief to the people who were struggling with the skyrocketing fuel rates, the government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs 5 and of diesel by Rs 10 accordingly. Following the same, several BJP-ruled States also announced the cut on value-added tax on both petrol and diesel prices.

