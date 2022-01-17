Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Constant On Jan 17, 2022; Check Rates Here

The petrol and diesel price for Monday, 17 January remained unchanged. In Delhi, fuel is moderately cheaper than the rest of the metros because the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

The price of petrol after the VAT cut will go down from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre, sources told PTI. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40. On Monday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 17, 2022

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

The major reduction in 2021 came after the Centre's announcement on Diwali eve where it brought the highest-ever excise duty cut on rising fuel prices. In a major relief to the people who were struggling with the skyrocketing fuel rates, the government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs 5 and of diesel by Rs 10 accordingly. Following the same, several BJP-ruled States also announced the cut on value-added tax on both petrol and diesel prices.